If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Discord rolls out voice messages

Mic drop.

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Voice messages are now available on Discord.

This means users are able to send messages of up to 20 minutes length to complement the existing ability to converse via voice chat. Right now, the ability to send messages is only available on the mobile version, although Discord says you can listen to your messages "on any Discord platform".

Watch on YouTube
Newscast: Are Unreal Engine's procedural generation and Ubisoft's Ghostwriter the future of game development?

For those wondering: yes, you can disable the ability to receive voice messages on your server via the Server Settings > Roles menu, although there's no specific word on how individual users can disable the facility.

"Voice Messages give you the ability to send an audio recording directly to your friends," Discord explains. "For now, you can only send Voice Messages through a direct message, group direct message, or in a server with fewer than 200 members. These can be listened to on any device where you can access Discord, but can only be sent through the mobile app."

The rollout follows a trial that saw Discord voice chat made available for all PlayStation 5 users after as part of a new system software beta at the start of February, along with other additions like VRR support. It was then rolled out to all PS5 players in March, although Xbox players have had it since last November.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch