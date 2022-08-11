Dino park sim Parkasaurus goes aquatic today with new Sea Monsters DLC

WashBear Studio's charming, thoroughly enjoyable dinosaur park management sim Parkasaurus is looking to wow guests with a whole new, decidedly more acquatic, selection of exhibits from today, 11th August, with the arrival of its new Sea Monsters DLC on PC.

Building on Parkasaurus' core management action - which takes obvious inspiration from the likes of Theme Park and DinoPark Tycoon - the new Sea Monsters DLC introduces 11 aquatic reptiles and fish, as well as corresponding flooded enclosures, for players to install on their quest to create the ultimate dino-flavoured tourist attraction.

If you're looking for specifics, those new dinos are Elasmosaurus, Plesiosaurus, Mosasaurus, Atopodentatus, Sarcosuchus, Archelon, Dunkleosteus, Liopleurodon, Ichthyosaurus, Placodus, and Megalodon. But Sea Monsters also introduces three new campaign missions, three new biomes, and 20+ exhibit items and hats - all of which will cost £5.19/$6.99 USD on Steam.

Parkasaurus' Sea Monsters DLC is accompanied by a free 2.0 update to the base game, introducing a range of new features, including new hats and toys, experimental controller support and UI size adjustment options, plus bug fixes and a range of optimisations bringing improved performance and an increase in guest numbers from 300 to 600.

Those yet to experience Parkasaurus' solid management action and adorable dinosaur charms can get 60% off via Steam right now, lowering the price from £18.99 to £7.59.