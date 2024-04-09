Get the excellent Samsung Odyssey G5 monitor for just £199 from Amazon right now

We're seeing a lot of great monitor discounts at the moment from across the price spectrum, and if you want to nab an excellent mid-range choice with an ideal blend of screen size and resolution, and a whole lot more, then you'll want to take a look at this deal I've found. Amazon is currently offering £50 off this Samsung Odyssey G5 with a 27-inch 1440p screen to bring it down to a rather good £199.

27 inches and a 2560x1440 resolution is what we'd consider to be the ideal combination of screen size and resolution relative to the overall cost of a panel, as well as the fact it doesn't cost the earth to run. Building a PC suitable for high frame rate 1440p gaming on a certain budget is a lot easier than for high frame rate for 4K gaming where prices can soon run away. The same also goes for monitors, given that a similarly spec'ed 4K HDMI 2.1-enabled panel can cost a fair bit more than just £199.

As a VA panel, this Odyssey G5 offers some excellent 3000:1 contrast at this price, as well as smooth motion with a 165Hz refresh rate and the benefits of HDR10 for increased vibrancy in supported content, even if this panel doesn't necessarily get bright enough to fully take advantage of it. Otherwise, the 300 nits of peak brightness at this price is reasonable, while a 1ms response time keeps things snappy, and support for AMD FreeSync Premium for a tear and stutter-free gaming experience is welcome.

The Odyssey G5 also comes with a versatile stand that allows for a lot of adjustment in terms of tilt, pivot, height adjustment, and you can even turn it to a portrait orientation if you so choose. The port selection is also rather good, with a pair of HDMI ports and a singular DisplayPort option. You also get a headphone jack for connecting some external speakers, too, while the middle-of-the-road design also ensures vast compatibility with a range of setup aeshthetics.

If you want to grab a powerful mid-range gaming monitor for a solid price, this Samsung Odyssey G5 for £199 from Amazon is an absolute steal.