Win big with this fantastic Amazon deal on the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

It's a bit of a surprise to me that I haven't covered AMD's excellent Ryzen 7 5800X3D in a deals article yet, but alas, here we are. Its price has been slowly creeping down as the weeks have gone by, and the day before the new $449 7800X3D launches it's reached £295 from Amazon, marking out an amazing deal on one of AMD's best CPUs.

With its eight cores and 16 threads, it's an especially potent choice for everything for AAA gaming. A boost clock of 4.5GHz also makes the 5800X3D one of the speedier processors out there in AMD's AM4 lineup, and helps it along to some solid results in our testing. In our review, we noted the 5800X3D provided a major speed boost in titles such as Flight Simulator, where at 1080p, we recorded a benchmark result of 59.53fps. For reference, the non -3D variant of the same processor recorded a result of 44.45fps - it's on this front where it's easy to see where the 96MB L3 cache really comes into its own.

It's really on the front of gaming where the 5800X3D comes into its own with that much larger cache, given its content creation benchmarks aren't as much of an upgrade on other 5000-series chips as you may well expect. With that in mind though, it's still an excellent choice for intense content creation workloads that can involve especially fiddly tasks such as transcoding video and rendering high-res files.

The added bonus of going for the 5800X3D at this point is that it's gotten to the point where feature-packed AM4 capable motherboards are getting to some reasonable prices, and other components such as RAM and storage are constantly getting cheaper. With the 5800X3D also coming down in price, it makes the prospect of using it as the centrepiece of your build even more appealing.

£295 for a chip as powerful as AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D is an especially tempting deal, and if you're someone who wants one of the best gaming CPUs without having to splash out on all the AM5 extras, this is a fantastic choice.