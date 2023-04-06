Where to buy AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D: US and UK retailer links

April 6th marks the CPU release everyone's been waiting for: the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, a $449/£439 eight-core processor with AMD's 3D V-Cache - tech that boosts gaming performance substantially. In this article, we'll provide the info you need about the CPU - and most critically, the retailers stocking the new chip so you can pick one up for launch.

We've already tested the Ryzen 7 7800X3D and named it the best value gaming CPU. In fact, across nine games it outperformed the more expensive 7950X3D in terms of both average and minimum frame-rates, thanks to near-7950X3D performance in most games and much better performance in two games that didn't play well with the 7950X3D's asymmetric design. It also handily outgunned the Intel Core i9 13900K while consuming less power. Overall, it's our top gaming CPU recommendation right now and an incredible value.

Given the low price and extremely good performance of this CPU, we expect it to be a popular purchase. To help out, we've rounded up every retailer that stocks the CPUs in the UK and the US, along with the prices (at the time of writing) each retailer is offering.

UK: Where to buy AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D (£439)

Here are links to each retailer stocking the Ryzen 7 7800X3D we've been able to find in the UK.

Note retailer listings may not be live yet, so if the links don't work, please be patient and try again later! We normally see sales begin around midday.

US: Where to buy AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D ($449)

Here are links to each retailer stocking the Ryzen 7 7800X3D we've been able to find in the US.

Note retailer listings may not be live yet, so if the links don't work, please be patient and try again later! We normally see sales begin around midday.

Frequently asked questions

What UK price is the Ryzen 7800X3D?

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D costs £439 in the UK - or at least, that's the UK RRP.

What US price is the Ryzen 7800X3D?

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D costs $449 in the US - or at least, this is the US MSRP. Expect to see premiums above this if the CPU is hard to find, followed by eventual price drops.

What motherboards support Ryzen 7800X3D?

AMD's X670E, X670, B650E, B650 and A620 motherboards all support Ryzen 7800X3D out of the box. X670E offers PCIe 5.0 throughout, X670 offers PCIe 5.0 for storage and graphics, and B650 offers PCIe 5.0 for storage only. A620 is a newer board type that only offers PCIe 4.0, but does come at a lower cost than B650 boards.

In general, as you progress from X670E to A620, expect fewer features, fewer PCIe lanes and lower prices - although no doubt we'll see cheaper X670E and premium B650 boards that will blur the lines between the four different chipsets. X670 and X670E debut in September, while B650 and B650E arrive in October. Anandtech has a great article that goes more into depth on the differences between the various chipsets.

What memory is best for Ryzen 7800X3D?

Unlike Intel's 12th-gen and 13th-gen CPUs, Ryzen 7000 is a DDR5-only platform, so your older DDR4 RAM won't work here. Instead, you'll need to pick up a new kit of DDR5, which starts at DDR5-4800 and goes up to DDR5-6400 and beyond. The sweet spot is at DDR5-6000, with the lower the timings the better (CL40 is standard, CL30 offers better performance). All of our testing was run using a DDR5-6000 CL30 kit.

The usual RAM buying advice applies here. Ideally, you'll use a two sticks to run the RAM to match the dual-channel memory controller. Getting one stick makes for a severe performance penalty, while four sticks can be hard to run at their rated XMP speeds. Note that as well as 8GB, 16GB and 32GB sticks, it's now possible to get 24GB sticks as well - so if you need something between 32GB and 64GB, 48GB is now an option. Make sure you enable XMP, DOCP or EXPO in your motherboard's BIOS to ensure that you're getting the rated speeds - you can check your current RAM speed with a free tool like CPU-Z or the performance tab of Windows 11's Task Manager.

What CPU coolers support Ryzen 7800X3D?

All existing AM4 coolers that screw into or clip onto AMD's default AM4 backplate work with AM5 motherboards as well/those that use custom backplates don't work. Expect CPU cooler makers that did use custom backplates to create kits or entirely new designs to accommodate the new fixed AM5 backplate.

Well, there you have it - the best prices for AMD's brand new Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor and a little advice too. Let us know if you spot one of these CPUs for a lower price, and stay tuned to @dealsfoundry on Twitter for more PC deals as we find them.