WD's quick and capacious SN770 2TB NVMe SSD is down to £82/$94

WD's SN770 PCIe 4.0 SSD offers a winning blend of price and performance, especially after today's deep discount on Amazon UK - where a 2TB model is now £82, more than £20 cheaper than it was in June!

Americans are also able to pick up this deal, which sees the same drive available for $94 after a $22 discount.

The SN770 may not be quite as quick as the likes of WD's own SN850X or Samsung's 990 Pro which we've ranked as the fastest gaming SSDs, but it's still a snappy option with up to 5150MB/s reads and 4900MB/s writes. That's noticeably faster than PCIe 3.0 drives, even if it's slightly below Sony's PS5 requirements (although the drive still works fine in a PS5 regardless).

Random read measurements, which refer to loading a bunch of small files rather than one big one, are a better indicator of real-world performance for stuff like loading a game, and the SN770 is rated for up to 740K IOPS for reads. Given that, you're getting about 75 percent of the random read speed of the top-tier SN850x at 60 percent of the cost, so in terms of value, the SN770 is the clear winner. Game load times are also governed by CPU and RAM speeds, amongst other factors, making the real-world difference the SN770 and the very fastest drives even smaller.

With this in mind, the SN770 provides you with an extra 2TB of space for PC users, giving you even more capacity for games, or a large media library, as well as an OS install, too. What's also handy here is that Western Digital also says this model is 20 percent more power efficient than the previous model, which could translate into longer battery life when you use it in a laptop - a neat side effect of its PCIe 4.0 speeds, which are delivered using fewer PCIe lanes than an equivalent PCIe 3.0 drive.

PC users also benefit from the WD_BLACK Dashboard companion software that boosts performance in the drive's gaming mode and allows you easy access to the drive's vitals. On that point, given this is an SSD, it doesn't have any moving parts, unlike a mechanical hard drive you might be replacing, which means it'll be quieter and more resistant to damage from drops, shocks or magnets. For the SN770 to work though, you'll just have to make sure you've got a compatible motherboard - anything from the last three or four years should be okay, but it's worth running a quick Google search to be sure.

£82 for 2TB of quick NVMe storage really is an amazing deal, and it works out to you paying just 4p per GB of storage or so, which is an incredible deal for a PCIe 4.0 drive.