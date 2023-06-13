The DF-favourite Rode NT-USB Mini USB microphone is just £70 from Amazon

I think this marks the first time in my few months of writing here that I've come across a worthy microphone-related deal, and boy is it a good one. This is a bit of a rare discount on one of our favourite gaming microphones, the Rode NT-USB Mini, which can be yours for just £70 from Amazon at the moment, saving you nearly £30.

I'm someone who has been a long-term user of the original NT-USB from Rode since 2020, and it's an excellent microphone with crisp and clear audio. This Mini variant is more diminuitive in size, but offers similar performance that makes it ideal for everything from acoustic instruments to voices - especially handy if you're going to be using it for streaming or content creation, of course.

What's quite interesting about the NT-USB Mini is that on first inspection, you may think it's bereft of features, given that there isn't much in the way of additional buttons and knobs that the Blue Yeti has with its additional polar patterns and on-board gain control. With this in mind though, the NT-USB Mini is designed more as a plug and play solution that just simply works, as opposed to offering any additional features that you may or may not use. By focusing on the features that you will use, such as zero-latency monitoring via the included 3.5mm headphone jack to ensure you can dial in your sound before you press the big record button.

The only thing to worry about with the NT-USB Mini is that the bundled stand it comes wth is quite small, emphasisng the fact this is a smaller microphone. With this in mind, I'd suggest grabbing a desk mount or boom arm to put the NT-USB Mini on. This will not only stop you hunching to speak into the mic, but rather it'll raise it off of the ground, away from any desk-related rattles from your keyboard or anything else, to make sure only your voice is heard. These aren't too expensive to pick up, but can do you the world of good in terms of audio quality.

If you're in the market for a dinky USB microphone to use for streaming, gaming, or all manner of similar stuff for reasonable money that offers some amazing sound quality, then you'll want to take note of this amazing Amazon deal on the Rode NT-USB Mini for just £70.