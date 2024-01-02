Nab this Thermalright Frozen Edge 360mm AIO cooler for just £48 from Amazon right now

Thermalright makes some of the best value for money air coolers out there (shout out to the Peerless Assassin), while also making some rather excellent AIO liquid coolers for the money. Currently, their Frozen Edge 360mm AIO is available to grab from Amazon for £48, which gives you a lot for the money.

The £48 asking price here is £15 less than it would be in white, which is a handy saving, while also giving you some great fixtures and fittings to keep your CPU cool. The Frozen Edge comes with a triple helping of Thermalright's TL-B12 fans, which are rated for speeds up to 2150RPM to help with adequate airflow. For some additional flair, the Frozen Edge's block also features a smattering of addressable RGB if you so choose. It's nice to have the Frozen Edge as a bit of a halfway house between more lavishly specced choices with their own displays and more basic options while retaining a highly competitive price point.

Thermalright rates the Frozen Edge to work with a wide variety of CPU sockets from both AMD and Intel, which is handy if you're upgrading your system and you want to get a more efficient cooler. For AMD, it works with both AM4 and AM5, while for Intel, there's perhaps an even better selection on offer. The Frozen Edge works with everything from LGA 1150 right up to the more modern LGA 1700 socket, giving you a broad church of possible processor pairings. What's more, as an AIO, it also prevents you from having any of the clearance issues associated with air coolers while providing better thermal performance. You'll just have to make sure whichever case you're using supports a 360mm radiator, but apart from that, you should be golden.

For those in the market for a more affordable but capable and good-looking AIO cooler, this Thermalright Frozen Edge for £48 from Amazon is an absolute steal.