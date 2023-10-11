Grab the ever-popular Logitech MX Master 2S for just £40 from Amazon for Prime Big Deal Days

I'm a big fan of Logitech's lineup of MX Master office mice, and have been a user of them for the last three years. Thanks to this deal for Prime Big Deal Days, you too can join in the fun with one of the best office mice of the last few years with this Logitech MX Master 2S being knocked down to £40 from a list price of £100 from Amazon.

The big thing for me with the Master 2S, much like its more modern counterparts is its contoured and tall chassis that makes it an especially comfortable mouse to use for long working days. You get a full complement of buttons which feel marvellously tactile under finger, as well as the benefits of a speed-adaptive scroll wheel that changes between discrete, clicky steps and hyper scrolling modes depending on how quick you're scrolling. There's also a thumb wheel for horizontal scrolling - a lifesaver for plenty of creative work, such as using it to scroll across the timeline in Final Cut Pro, for instance.

A 4000 DPI sensor is snappy enough for general office work, and the sensor also works on a wide variety of surfaces, including glass. The MX Master 2S is also wireless, working over either Bluetooth or the Logitech Unifying USB-A receiver on up to three devices. Switching between them is practically instantaneous with a button on the mouse's underside. This is particularly handy for power users who just want to use one mouse for everything. Power users will also be pleased to learn of Logitech's clever Options software where you can remap the mouse button functions, and also with the cleverness of Logi Flow. his means that if you've got devices connected both to the Master 2S and the same Wifi network, you can literally drag and drop files from one computer over to the other while maintaining a seamless connection with the mouse itself. It's a clever piece of software trickery, and one I use every so often, working on both a Mac and PC at the same time.

Logitech reckons the Master 2S will last for 70 days on a single charge, giving you two months or so's worth of usage before you'll need to charge it back up again, which makes for some rather serious endurance. However, if you do get caught in a pinch, you can charge it up for just three minutes and get a day's worth of charge out of it.

£40 for one of the most legendary office mice you can buy today is quite the deal, and if you're someone in need of an upgrade for Prime Big Deal Days, then the Master 2S is definitely a mouse to consider.