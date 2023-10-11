Get the fastest SSD we've ever tested for its lowest ever price

Samsung's 990 Pro PCIe 4.0 SSD is the fastest SSD for gaming we've ever tested, beating out competitors like the WD SN850x and Crucial's T700 PCIe 5.0 SSD in game loading times. This drive normally costs £225 for its premium 2TB Heatsink model, but thanks to Amazon's Big Deal Days you can now get this drive for a scant £129. That makes it an awesome storage upgrade for both PS5 and PC.

So what makes this SSD so special? Well, Samsung makes basically every part of it, from the PCIe 4.0 interface and controller to the TLC NAND flash and the DRAM cache. This allows them to push right up to the limits of the PCIe 4.0 interface, with read speeds of 7300MB/s and write speeds of 6900MB/s.

Random speeds are a better indicator of real-world performance, and these are also off the chain: 1.4M IOPS for reads and 1.55M IOPS for writes. For context, even the fastest PCIe 3.0 SSDs are in the 0.5 to 0.6M IOPS range, while regular PCIe 4.0 SSDs tend to be around 0.7 to 0.9M IOPS. So getting a drive that not only clears 1M IOPS, as only a few PCIe 4.0 drives can, but goes on to add on a further 50 percent extra speed is just incredible - and helps to explain the real world load time advantage that the 990 Pro enjoys.

To use this drive at its full speed, you'll need a PlayStation 5 console or a PC with a spare PCIe 4.0 slot. This includes most desktop motherboards made in the last four years or so, but it's worth a quick internet search with the model name of your motherboard and the phrase "PCIe 4.0" to find out for sure. Note that the pre-installed heatsink makes for an extremely rapid install on PS5, and comes in handy for PC users too.

In any case, this is a massive price drop - to the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration of the drive - and well worth jumping on while it lasts.

For more PC and console tech deals, check out the four hub pages linked above, stay tuned to Eurogamer deals and follow @dealsfoundry on Twitter.