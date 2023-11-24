This RTX 4060 equipped pre-built PC is the best we've seen under £1000 this Black Friday

This is the best pre-built gaming PC we've seen (so far) under £1000 for Black Friday: the Horizon Origin is specced with an RTX 4060 graphics card, Ryzen 5 5600G processor, 16GB DDR4 2666MT/s RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD, with a month of Game Pass to boot, for £800 after a £200 discount from CCL.

The Horizon Origin prebuilt is thoughtfully put together and maximises GPU horsepower at this price range by opting to pair the current-gen RTX 4060 with a last-gen 5600G which will perform very well at 1080p and 1400p gaming.

The rest of the build holds up pretty well too - the CIT Ventra case is very airy but it might require a bit of dusting now and then owing to how open it is. The Bronze-rated MSI MAG 550W PSU should keep everything ticking along nicely but it is a little on the leaner side if you want to upgrade sometime down the line. The MSI A520M-A Pro motherboard is light on features but you can upgrade to the AM4 apex-predator - the venerable 5800X3D - which will result in a significant performance boost down the line.

A 500GB SSD is a bit modest for storage too, but we have plenty of SSD Black Friday SSD deals if you fancy more space. Performance-wise you'll see great results at 1080p and 1440p as anything short of path-traced Alan Wake 2 and Cyberpunk 2077 should run very smoothly indeed - all without pulling too much power at all it's a very efficient system overall.

Nvidia's DLSS and ray-reconstruction technology will give the 4060 extra legs for years to come too - especially when it's added to games that had troublesome performance at launch such as Starfield which is running much better now on Nvidia cards since the latest patch.

All said and done, I think you will be hard-pressed to find a better deal on a pre-built gaming PC under £1000 during Black Friday but I'd love to be proven wrong (so I can buy it!).

Stay tuned to our Twitter - @dealsfoundry - for more deals as we discover them throughout Black Friday!