This 15-inch Lenovo Legion gaming laptop is great value at £1500

You may have noticed that things have been pretty busy in the PC hardware space as of late. There's been the launch of AMD's Ryzen 7000 series and Intel's 13th Gen processors, while for GPUs Nvidia has begun releasing its RTX 4000 series ahead of the debut of AMD's RDNA3 GPUs later this year. These rapid-fire releases have caused a precipitous price drop for PCs and laptops with older components, making it a pretty sweet time to get a year-old machine for significantly less than it cost on launch.

Case in point is this 15-inch Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop, which offers one of the best price-to-performance ratios I've seen for a long time. This spec packs an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor and Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, backed with 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD, all for £1500 after a healthy £300 discount.

In taking those components individually, the Ryzen 7 6800H chip is one of the more powerful processors in AMD's all-new laptop-exclusive lineup, packing in eight cores and 16 threads, as well as a boost clock of up to 4.7GHz. This particular Ryzen chip is a powerhouse for content creation and gaming alike, and offers comparable horsepower to Intel's Core i7 12700H for reference.

To go with this, the RTX 3070 Ti Laptop offers excellent 1440p performance, with the ability to hit high frame-rates in games like Doom Eternal or Counter-Strike, while AAA games will generally run north of 60fps. Of course, you have both support for hardware-accelerated RT and DLSS, XeSS and FSR 2.0, image upscaling techniques that can boost frame-rates in supported games substantially.

Beyond its raw CPU/GPU strength, one of the biggest improvements with this generation of laptops is the switch from 1080p to 1440p screens, which offer considerably better text clarity and visual detail without being too hard to drive. The 15.6-inch 2560x1440 display here supports a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz too, so you can play competitive esports titles or slower-paced fare with equal alacrity. Moreover, the 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD offer plenty of headroom for rendering video, playing games and keeping plenty of games and media ready to go.

If you've been on the lookout for a powerful gaming laptop with plenty of RAM and storage, as well as a great all-round display and some of the speediest and best bang for the buck internals, then this Lenovo Legion 5 15 deal from Box should definitely be on your radar.