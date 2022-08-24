Take a look at these two awesome keyboard deals

Corsair and Logitech are some of the best high-end gaming keyboard makers around, and today there's a stonking set of deals available on each of their flagship keyboards. Both the Corsair K100 (our best gaming keyboard pick) and the Logitech G915 Lightspeed TKL (our best wireless keyboard pick) are available at a discounted price, with the K100 having been reduced by 52 percent and the G915 TKL seeing a 30 percent reduction with a discount code.

Read on to find out why we rate each keyboard so highly - or just hit up the links below to go straight to the deal.

Corsair K100 mechanical keyboard

The K100 is our top recommendation for the best gaming keyboard money can buy, and it's for good reason too. This is a logical evolution from the K90 and K95 of yesteryear, a full-fat design with a multi-function wheel, dedicated macro keys, media controls, Cherry MX Speed Silver switches and a 4000Hz polling rate. The switches and high polling rate are ideal for lowering input latency in competitive games running at high frame-rates, while the extra keys and full-size layout mean you can tackle a wide range of game genres and content creation.

The K100's unique feature is that multi-function wheel in the top left corner, which can be used for zooming, scrolling, skipping songs, swapping between apps and plenty more. It's all controllable in Corsair's iCUE software, as is the bright and powerful RGB lighting.

Overall, a great keyboard with basically every feature imaginable - and now, much more affordable than ever before.

Logitech G915 Lightspeed TKL

The G915 Lightspeed TKL from Logitech is our current top wireless mechanical keyboard recommendation, and it offers another take on the ultra-premium keyboard category with a more compact design and low-profile switches. It offers a tenkeyless layout that chops off the number pad in favour of a bit more desk space for mousing, a decision that brings ergonomic benefits, and it's made of a sleek aircraft-grade aluminium alloy that makes it particularly sturdy.

The low profile switches give a laptop-like feel, and offer rapid acutation with less travel than a standard mechanical keyboard. The version of the G915 listed at Currys features Logitech's GL Tactile switches, which offer a tactile bump at the moment the key press is registered. We recommend this type of switch as a great all-around option for both typists and gamers, and the overall feeling is similar to Cherry's MX Browns - just smoother and with a shorter throw.

Logitech's Lightspeed wireless is among the best in the industry, with bulletproof reliability and latency that rivals wired alternatives, but you can also connect to up to three Bluetooth devices like phones, laptops or tablets for less latency-sensitive applications. The G915 TKL can last for 40 hours on a single charge with the lighting turned on, which gives you about working week's worth of gaming before it needs to be charged back up again.

Regardless of whether you go for the K100 or the G915 TKL though, both boards look to be an excellent deal, and are sure to be of major use when you want to take your setup to the next level.