Grab this Asus Radeon RX 6800 XT TUF OC model for well under £600 with this code from CCL

GPU prices are continously appearing to fall, especially as we approach the release of an entire new generation of cards from Nvidia and AMD, and if you needed any further proof of current-gen graphics cards becoming more affordable, this Asus Radeon RX 6800 XT TUF OC 16GB model is £569, giving you an extra £25 off list price with code AFF25 at CCL.

As RX 6000 series cards go, the RX 6800 XT is one of AMD's best in recent years, and offers formidable gaming performance at both 1440p and 4K, as we detailed in our review. Specifically, we noted the RX 6800 XT offered solid frame rates at both resolutions, especially in demanding titles like Borderlands 3 where it offered an average of 62fps at 4K and 112fps at 1440p. It'll also chew up games at a 1080p resolution, too, if you need it to.

The 6000 series also saw the introduction of ray tracing, or RT, into the fold of AMD's cards, and admittedly, in our testing, the RX 6800 XT only laid down a level of performance similar to Nvidia cards that were a generation older - the RTX 2080 and 2080 Super. Nonetheless, in ray traced titles such as Control, it's still intriguing to note 1440p performance was at playable frame rates, which marked a huge step up from the previous gen of RX cards, which didn't have RT at all.

There's also the powers of AMD's SAM, or Smart Access Memory, which can supposedly help to boost performance and truth be told, it can, even if only by a handful of FPS. It comes at the expense of requiring some hoops to jump through with the series of motherboard you're using and the generation of Ryzen processor in your system. For it, you need to have a 500-series board and a Ryzen 5000 series processor, and a recently updated motherboard BIOS (November 2020 onwards), if you want to give SAM a go.

Nonetheless, the RX 6800 XT is a solid GPU to go in your system, especially if you're looking for some great bang for the buck performance at both 1440p and 4K, especially with this Asus model also looking sharp with a mean and purposeful black shroud wirh triple fans, as well as its excellent price point for a card this powerful.