Here's every free game offer with AMD and Intel hardware in the UK and US

Here's every free game offer with AMD and Intel hardware in the UK and USYou're going to need something to play on that new piece of hardware, right?
The big three manufacturers often give back to the consumer with some free gifts. More recently this has come in the form of a few months of Game Pass with a GPU or in the case of AMD, anyone who buys a new Radeon card from May 10th (just as the new ones have hit), will be able to redeem a coupon later down the line to acquire some games.
When I bought my Ryzen 2700X, I was showered with fairly new games for free, including The Division 2, Grand Theft Auto V and World War Z. I didn’t play any of them, but having them in my various game libraries is undoubtedly a plus.
We’re not entirely sure what AMD will be bringing to the party, but it’s worth noting that some retailers will do their own bundles when selling you a much-needed part. We’ll be looking at the US and UK, with updates once there’s anything notable to discuss.
Intel free game promotions
If you’re looking to upgrade and want some free games, you might want to consider the Intel route. While not as big of a deal as the example given above, if you buy a qualifying 12th-gen chip, you’ll receive a copy of the excellent Monster Hunter Rise.
Right now, CPUs have levelled out in price, with a few deals even appearing here and there. Intel’s Monster Hunter deal seems to be worldwide, but others are limited to certain locations. You’ll either receive or have to receive a key from the retailer - Intel calls it a ‘Master Key’ - and then submit that to redeem it.
In the US, however, you still have time (June 30, 2022) to get hold of a CPU or your Master Key to also redeem a copy of Dying Light 2.
If you buy through Amazon or HP, you’ll also be eligible to get a copy of Total Warhammer 3. When buying for this particular deal, you’ll want to consider that it has a strict list of eligible CPUs. If you get one of HP’s prebuilt PCs, you’ll want to double-check the specs (it’s pretty much everything up to the i7-12700KF).
AMD free game promotions
There’s also AMD of course, who is offering a month free of Game Pass with pretty much every order of current components. This includes the recent batch of GPUs released, like the RX 6750 XT and 6950 XT.
The new promotion, Raise the Game, starts May 10 and continues until August 13 2022. The coupon you receive will need to be kept safe until then and can be redeemed until September 13, 2022. This appears to only be applying to the GPUs, so anyone buying a Ryzen is a little out of luck.
There are no Nvidia free game promotions at present
As of right now, Nvidia aren’t running any promotion. Free games just aren’t happening, but you can presume that they will once the 40-series eventually drop or later on in the year with bigger games finally launching.
However, you can always use the Nvidia GeForce Experience to acquire a Genshin Impact bundle at the moment. You’re forced to enrol in all their email marketing, so keep that in mind when you decide to go after the free goodies. This is just open to anyone with a GPU that can access the GeForce Experience.
There are currently no free games with Nvidia GPUs (UK/US)
There's currently no bundles that come with free games from Nvidia. The last deal was towards the end of 2020, where Watchdogs Legion was included with any 30-series GPU bought within a particular timeframe. For now, you can only sign up to their rewards program, which is available for every GPU that supports the GeForce Experience.
Free games with 12th-gen Intel CPUs (UK)
|CPU
|Free game
|Retailer
|Price (£)
|Intel Core i5-12400
|Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V
|Amazon
|183
|Intel Core i5-12400F
|Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V
|Overclockers
|163
|Intel Core i5-12500
|Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V
|Scan
|200
|Intel Core i5-12600
|Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V
|CCL
|215
|Intel Core i5-12600K
|Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V
|Amazon
|260
|Intel Core i5-12600KF
|Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V
|Amazon
|254
|Intel Core i7-12700
|Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V
|Scan
|329
|Intel Core i7-12700F
|Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V
|Amazon
|310
|Intel Core i7-12700K
|Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V
|Laptops Direct
|377
|Intel Core i7-12700KF
|Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V
|Overclockers
|375
|Intel Core i9-12900
|Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V
|Scan
|500
|Intel Core i9-12900F
|Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V
|eBuyer
|438
|Intel Core i9-12900K
|Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V
|Laptops Direct
|526
|Intel Core i9-12900KF
|Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V
|Overclockers
|530
|Intel Core i9-12900KS
|Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V
|Scan
|720
|Intel Core i5-11400
|Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V
|Amazon
|170
|Intel Core i5-11600
|Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V
|Amazon
|133
|Intel Core i5-11600K
|Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V
|Amazon
|200
|Intel Core i5-11600KF
|Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V
|Scan
|205
|Intel Core i7-11700
|Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V
|Scan
|317
|Intel Core i7-11700K
|Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V
|Amazon
|290
|Intel Core i7-11700KF
|Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V
|Amazon
|297
|Intel Core i9-11900
|Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V
|Amazon
|370
|Intel Core i9-11900F
|Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V
|Amazon
|370
|Intel Core i9-11900K
|Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V
|Amazon
|370
|Intel Core i9-11900KF
|Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V
|Amazon
|381
Free games with AMD GPUs (UK)
The Raise the Game bundle for AMD doesn't actually launch until later this year. If you purchase a GPU from the list below, you'll be able to get hold of a month of Game Pass and whatever AMD has cooking up for you to take as a prize. Be sure to keep hold of your coupon until it launches - we'll also update this page!
|GPU
|Free game
|Retailer
|Price (£)
|AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT
|1 month of Game Pass + Raise the Game Bundle
|Overclockers
|1080
|AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
|1 month of Game Pass + Raise the Game Bundle
|Overclockers
|1000
|AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
|1 month of Game Pass + Raise the Game Bundle
|Overclockers
|818
|AMD Radeon RX 6800
|1 month of Game Pass + Raise the Game Bundle
|Overclockers
|729
|AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT
|1 month of Game Pass + Raise the Game Bundle
|CCL
|630
|AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT
|1 month of Game Pass + Raise the Game Bundle
|Novatech
|490
|AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
|1 month of Game Pass + Raise the Game Bundle
|Overclockers
|380
|AMD Radeon RX 6600
|1 month of Game Pass + Raise the Game Bundle
|Overclockers
|300
|AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT
|1 month of Game Pass + Raise the Game Bundle
|Overclockers
|175
|AMD Radeon RX 6400
|Raise the Game Bundle
|CCL
|169
Free games with AMD CPUs (UK)
|CPU
|Free game
|Retailer
|Price (£)
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
|1 month of Game Pass
|Scan
|500
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
|1 month of Game Pass
|Scan
|360
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
|1 month of Game Pass
|Overclockers
|410
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
|1 month of Game Pass
|Amazon
|290
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
|1 month of Game Pass
|CCL
|266
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
|1 month of Game Pass
|Amazon
|255
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
|1 month of Game Pass
|Amazon
|190
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
|1 month of Game Pass
|Amazon
|165
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600
|1 month of Game Pass
|Scan
|179
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500
|1 month of Game Pass
|CCL
|128
Free games with Intel CPUs (US)
|CPU
|Free game
|Retailer
|Price ($)
|Intel Core i5-12400
|Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V
|Newegg
|194
|Intel Core i5-12400F
|Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V
|Amazon
|160
|Intel Core i5-12500
|Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V
|Amazon
|203
|Intel Core i5-12600
|Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V
|Newegg
|236
|Intel Core i5-12600K
|Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V + Dying Light 2
|Newegg
|278
|Intel Core i5-12600KF
|Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V + Dying Light 2
|Newegg
|260
|Intel Core i7-12700
|Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V
|Amazon
|328
|Intel Core i7-12700F
|Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V
|Amazon
|313
|Intel Core i7-12700K
|Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V
|Amazon
|375
|Intel Core i7-12700KF
|Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V
|Amazon
|351
|Intel Core i9-12900
|Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V
|Amazon
|520
|Intel Core i9-12900F
|Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V
|Newegg
|530
|Intel Core i9-12900K
|Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V
|Amazon
|600
|Intel Core i9-12900KF
|Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V
|Amazon
|550
|Intel Core i9-12900KS
|Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V + Dying Light 2
|Newegg
|780
Free games with AMD CPUs (US)
|CPU
|Free game
|Retailer
|Price ($)
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
|1 month of Game Pass
|Amazon
|559
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
|1 month of Game Pass
|Amazon
|391
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
|1 month of Game Pass
|Newegg
|449
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
|1 month of Game Pass
|Best Buy
|359
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
|1 month of Game Pass
|Newegg
|284
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
|1 month of Game Pass
|Newegg
|279
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
|1 month of Game Pass
|Best Buy
|229
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
|1 month of Game Pass
|Best Buy
|219
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600
|1 month of Game Pass
|Newegg
|199
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500
|1 month of Game Pass
|Newegg
|139
Free games with AMD GPUs (US)
|GPU
|Free game
|Retailer
|Price ($)
|AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT
|1 month of Game Pass + Raise the Game Bundle
|Amazon
|1100
|AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
|1 month of Game Pass + Raise the Game Bundle
|Newegg
|1050
|AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
|1 month of Game Pass + Raise the Game Bundle
|Newegg
|849
|AMD Radeon RX 6800
|1 month of Game Pass + Raise the Game Bundle
|Amazon
|759
|AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT
|1 month of Game Pass + Raise the Game Bundle
|Amazon
|600
|AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT
|1 month of Game Pass + Raise the Game Bundle
|Best Buy
|560
|AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
|1 month of Game Pass + Raise the Game Bundle
|Best Buy
|400
|AMD Radeon RX 6600
|1 month of Game Pass + Raise the Game Bundle
|Best Buy
|380
|AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT
|1 month of Game Pass + Raise the Game Bundle
|Best Buy
|230
|AMD Radeon RX 6400
|Raise the Game Bundle
|Newegg
|170
