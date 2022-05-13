Here's every free game offer with AMD and Intel hardware in the UK and US

The big three manufacturers often give back to the consumer with some free gifts. More recently this has come in the form of a few months of Game Pass with a GPU or in the case of AMD, anyone who buys a new Radeon card from May 10th (just as the new ones have hit), will be able to redeem a coupon later down the line to acquire some games. When I bought my Ryzen 2700X, I was showered with fairly new games for free, including The Division 2, Grand Theft Auto V and World War Z. I didn’t play any of them, but having them in my various game libraries is undoubtedly a plus. We’re not entirely sure what AMD will be bringing to the party, but it’s worth noting that some retailers will do their own bundles when selling you a much-needed part. We’ll be looking at the US and UK, with updates once there’s anything notable to discuss.

Intel free game promotions If you’re looking to upgrade and want some free games, you might want to consider the Intel route. While not as big of a deal as the example given above, if you buy a qualifying 12th-gen chip, you’ll receive a copy of the excellent Monster Hunter Rise. Right now, CPUs have levelled out in price, with a few deals even appearing here and there. Intel’s Monster Hunter deal seems to be worldwide, but others are limited to certain locations. You’ll either receive or have to receive a key from the retailer - Intel calls it a ‘Master Key’ - and then submit that to redeem it. In the US, however, you still have time (June 30, 2022) to get hold of a CPU or your Master Key to also redeem a copy of Dying Light 2. If you buy through Amazon or HP, you’ll also be eligible to get a copy of Total Warhammer 3. When buying for this particular deal, you’ll want to consider that it has a strict list of eligible CPUs. If you get one of HP’s prebuilt PCs, you’ll want to double-check the specs (it’s pretty much everything up to the i7-12700KF).

AMD free game promotions There’s also AMD of course, who is offering a month free of Game Pass with pretty much every order of current components. This includes the recent batch of GPUs released, like the RX 6750 XT and 6950 XT. The new promotion, Raise the Game, starts May 10 and continues until August 13 2022. The coupon you receive will need to be kept safe until then and can be redeemed until September 13, 2022. This appears to only be applying to the GPUs, so anyone buying a Ryzen is a little out of luck.

There are no Nvidia free game promotions at present As of right now, Nvidia aren’t running any promotion. Free games just aren’t happening, but you can presume that they will once the 40-series eventually drop or later on in the year with bigger games finally launching. Free Genshin Impact goodies for any Nvidia owner However, you can always use the Nvidia GeForce Experience to acquire a Genshin Impact bundle at the moment. You’re forced to enrol in all their email marketing, so keep that in mind when you decide to go after the free goodies. This is just open to anyone with a GPU that can access the GeForce Experience.

Free games with 12th-gen Intel CPUs (UK) CPU Free game Retailer Price (£) Intel Core i5-12400 Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V Amazon 183 Intel Core i5-12400F Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V Overclockers 163 Intel Core i5-12500 Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V Scan 200 Intel Core i5-12600 Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V CCL 215 Intel Core i5-12600K Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V Amazon 260 Intel Core i5-12600KF Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V Amazon 254 Intel Core i7-12700 Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V Scan 329 Intel Core i7-12700F Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V Amazon 310 Intel Core i7-12700K Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V Laptops Direct 377 Intel Core i7-12700KF Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V Overclockers 375 Intel Core i9-12900 Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V Scan 500 Intel Core i9-12900F Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V eBuyer 438 Intel Core i9-12900K Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V Laptops Direct 526 Intel Core i9-12900KF Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V Overclockers 530 Intel Core i9-12900KS Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V Scan 720 Intel Core i5-11400 Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V Amazon 170 Intel Core i5-11600 Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V Amazon 133 Intel Core i5-11600K Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V Amazon 200 Intel Core i5-11600KF Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V Scan 205 Intel Core i7-11700 Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V Scan 317 Intel Core i7-11700K Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V Amazon 290 Intel Core i7-11700KF Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V Amazon 297 Intel Core i9-11900 Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V Amazon 370 Intel Core i9-11900F Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V Amazon 370 Intel Core i9-11900K Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V Amazon 370 Intel Core i9-11900KF Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V Amazon 381

Free games with AMD GPUs (UK) The Raise the Game bundle for AMD doesn't actually launch until later this year. If you purchase a GPU from the list below, you'll be able to get hold of a month of Game Pass and whatever AMD has cooking up for you to take as a prize. Be sure to keep hold of your coupon until it launches - we'll also update this page! GPU Free game Retailer Price (£) AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT 1 month of Game Pass + Raise the Game Bundle Overclockers 1080 AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT 1 month of Game Pass + Raise the Game Bundle Overclockers 1000 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 1 month of Game Pass + Raise the Game Bundle Overclockers 818 AMD Radeon RX 6800 1 month of Game Pass + Raise the Game Bundle Overclockers 729 AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT 1 month of Game Pass + Raise the Game Bundle CCL 630 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 1 month of Game Pass + Raise the Game Bundle Novatech 490 AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT 1 month of Game Pass + Raise the Game Bundle Overclockers 380 AMD Radeon RX 6600 1 month of Game Pass + Raise the Game Bundle Overclockers 300 AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT 1 month of Game Pass + Raise the Game Bundle Overclockers 175 AMD Radeon RX 6400 Raise the Game Bundle CCL 169 Free games with AMD CPUs (UK) CPU Free game Retailer Price (£) AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 1 month of Game Pass Scan 500 AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 1 month of Game Pass Scan 360 AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D 1 month of Game Pass Overclockers 410 AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 1 month of Game Pass Amazon 290 AMD Ryzen 7 5700X 1 month of Game Pass CCL 266 AMD Ryzen 7 5700G 1 month of Game Pass Amazon 255 AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 1 month of Game Pass Amazon 190 AMD Ryzen 5 5600G 1 month of Game Pass Amazon 165 AMD Ryzen 5 5600 1 month of Game Pass Scan 179 AMD Ryzen 5 5500 1 month of Game Pass CCL 128

Free games with Intel CPUs (US) CPU Free game Retailer Price ($) Intel Core i5-12400 Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V Newegg 194 Intel Core i5-12400F Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V Amazon 160 Intel Core i5-12500 Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V Amazon 203 Intel Core i5-12600 Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V Newegg 236 Intel Core i5-12600K Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V + Dying Light 2 Newegg 278 Intel Core i5-12600KF Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V + Dying Light 2 Newegg 260 Intel Core i7-12700 Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V Amazon 328 Intel Core i7-12700F Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V Amazon 313 Intel Core i7-12700K Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V Amazon 375 Intel Core i7-12700KF Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V Amazon 351 Intel Core i9-12900 Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V Amazon 520 Intel Core i9-12900F Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V Newegg 530 Intel Core i9-12900K Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V Amazon 600 Intel Core i9-12900KF Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V Amazon 550 Intel Core i9-12900KS Monster Hunter Rise + Street Fighter V + Dying Light 2 Newegg 780

Free games with AMD CPUs (US) CPU Free game Retailer Price ($) AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 1 month of Game Pass Amazon 559 AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 1 month of Game Pass Amazon 391 AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D 1 month of Game Pass Newegg 449 AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 1 month of Game Pass Best Buy 359 AMD Ryzen 7 5700X 1 month of Game Pass Newegg 284 AMD Ryzen 7 5700G 1 month of Game Pass Newegg 279 AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 1 month of Game Pass Best Buy 229 AMD Ryzen 5 5600G 1 month of Game Pass Best Buy 219 AMD Ryzen 5 5600 1 month of Game Pass Newegg 199 AMD Ryzen 5 5500 1 month of Game Pass Newegg 139