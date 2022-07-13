The best Prime Day SSD and HDD deals 2022

Amazon's mid-season shopping holiday enters its improbable second and final day, Wednesday the 13th of July. This is your last chance to buy new SSDs or hard drives at unprecedente discounts until Black Friday in November, so it's well worth having a look at what we've rounded up.

These deals include many of the big names - Samsung, WD and Kingston - but also some brands that you may not be familiar with that still offer reliable performance, like XPG, PNY or Sabrent. For each drive, we recommend checking reviews, or consulting our roundup of the best gaming SSDs for our latest recommendations and more information on each option.

With that intro out of the way, let's move directly to the deals!

More DF-approved Prime Day deals

In the UK, get £9 free when you top up with £80 on Amazon. Meanwhile, at Amazon US, use code EGCPRIME22 when buying $50 of credit to get an extra $12.50 for free. Code GCPRIME22 may also work.

Prime Day SSD deals

UK deals

Prime Day hard drive deals

UK deals

US deals

More DF-approved Prime Day deals

In the UK, get £9 free when you top up with £80 on Amazon. Meanwhile, at Amazon US, use code EGCPRIME22 when buying $50 of credit to get an extra $12.50 for free. Code GCPRIME22 may also work.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Stay tuned for more deals and be sure to follow @dealsfoundry on Twitter for instant notifications whenever we find a new tech deal.

Discover more of the best Prime Day deals