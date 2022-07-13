The best Prime Day SSD and HDD deals 2022

The best Prime Day SSD and HDD deals 2022Top offers on the fastest PC and PS5 storage upgrades.
Amazon's mid-season shopping holiday enters its improbable second and final day, Wednesday the 13th of July. This is your last chance to buy new SSDs or hard drives at unprecedente discounts until Black Friday in November, so it's well worth having a look at what we've rounded up.
These deals include many of the big names - Samsung, WD and Kingston - but also some brands that you may not be familiar with that still offer reliable performance, like XPG, PNY or Sabrent. For each drive, we recommend checking reviews, or consulting our roundup of the best gaming SSDs for our latest recommendations and more information on each option.
With that intro out of the way, let's move directly to the deals!
Prime Day SSD deals
UK deals
WD Black SN770 1TB - £71 (was £178)
WD's excellent SN770 drive offers fast NVMe speeds at SATA prices.
WD Black SN770 2TB - £133 (was £388)
This larger SN770 is arguably even better value, given the premium attached to 2TB drives.
Samsung 970 Evo Plus 2TB - £144 (was £232)
The 970 Evo Plus is a solid PCIe 3.0 drive, making it a good choice for older systems.
Crucial P2 2TB - £125 (was £191)
The Crucial P2 is another NVMe drive that costs barely more than a SATA one, while being significantly faster.
WD Blue SN570 2TB - £170 (was £190)
Only a slight discount, but for an already inexpensive SSDs and one of our picks for best SSDs for gaming.
WD Black SN850 500GB with heatsink - £85 (was £64)
There are larger discounts on the larger sizes, but this SSD starts cheap - and it'll work with PS5, too.
Samsung 870 Evo 2TB - £168 (was £227)
One of the fastest SSDs around at a great price.
Kingston Fury Renegade 500GB - £86 (was £97)
A great SSD, one of the best for PS5, and decent discount.
WD Black SN850 2TB with heatsink - £178 (was £501)
The first official PS5 SSD, including the heatsink Sony recommends - in a capacious 2TB.
WD Black SN850 1TB with heatsink - £100 (was £258)
The first official PS5 SSD, including the heatsink Sony recommends - in a more affordable 1TB.
Samsung 970 Evo Plus 2TB - £151 (was £232)
One of the best PCIe 3.0 SSDs, so a good option if your PC doesn't support the faster standard.
WD Black SN850 1TB - £85 (was £154)
The same drive as the SN850 + heatsink, but no heatsink. Get this for PC if your motherboard includes integrated heatspreaders already.
Crucial MX500 2TB - £132 (was £191)
Our top SATA SSD recommendation, offering reliable performance with DRAM.
WD Black SN850 500GB - £60 (was £130)
A smaller SN850, a little cramped but incredibly fast.
Prime Day hard drive deals
UK deals
Seagate Desktop, 8 TB, External Hard Drive HDD - £110 (was £235)
You can't go too far wrong with a hard drive from Seagate.
WD 16 TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive - £205 (was £407)
A whopping 16TB of space for storing games or backing up files, at almost half price.
Seagate One Touch, Portable External Hard Drive, 2 TB - £45 (was £80)
Comparitively small, but still a lot of space at a great price.
US deals
WD Elements Portable HDD 10TB - $166 (was $204)
A reliable external hard drive with big storage capacity - 10TB. Can be shucked.
WD Elements Portable HDD 16TB - $237 (was $450)
As above, but even larger for folks storing 4K footage and the like.
WD Black P10 Portable HDD 5TB - $95 (was $150)
A more rugged, portable option ideal for important files or game installs.
WD Red Plus HDD 8TB - $131 (was $250)
An internal HDD that offers decent speeds and great value.
Toshiba X300 HDD 10TB - $197 (was $230)
This Toshiba X300 HDD is a good alternative to the WD above.
Stay tuned for more deals and be sure to follow @dealsfoundry on Twitter for instant notifications whenever we find a new tech deal.
