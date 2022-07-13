If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 gaming laptop and desktop deals

All the top offers on gaming PCs, from budget to high-end.
laptop deals prime day 2022

Amazon Prime Day 2022 has entered its second and final day and we've rounded up the best cut-price items in the yearly shopping holiday on both sides of the Atlantic. Two of the big ticket items this year are gaming laptops and pre-built desktop PCs, and it's these that we'll be covering on this page.

For gaming laptops, we'll be looking for models that offer enough performance to take advantage of their screens - there's not much point having a 4K laptop with only enough grunt to run at 1080p. For desktops, it's all about choosing a balanced system that will scale well into the future, ideally with a current-gen graphics card with image upscaling (DLSS/FSR 2.0) and hardware-accelerated RT capabilities.

By the way, if you want to kit out your new laptop or desktop with some peripherals - or upgrade an existing machine with new components - do check out our round-up of the best Prime Day PC deals. We also have a selection of the best 4K TV Prime Day deals that we've spotted thus far.

Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals

For gaming laptops, we recommend at least a GTX 1650 graphics card and a recent Core i5 or Ryzen 5 processor for an entry-level machine, backed with at least 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. At higher price points, expect laptops with higher refresh rate screens, more powerful RTX 30-series or RX 6000-series graphics cards and higher complements of RAM and storage. In general, there's a trade-off between portability and power, with thicker designs allowing for higher sustained performance than slim-and-light options.

Here are the best gaming laptop deals we've found so far - with more to come!

UK deals

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 - £1600 (was £1700)

AMD 6800HS, RX 6700S, 1TB SSD, 144Hz

Razer Blade 14 - £2390 (was £2700)

AMD 6900HX, RTX 3070 Ti, DDR5, 1TB SSD, 1440p 165Hz

Razer Blade 15 - £2873 (was £3100)

Intel 12800H, RTX 3070 Ti, DDR5, 1TB SSD, 1440p 240Hz

HP Omen 15 - £975 (was £1300)

AMD 5800H, RTX 3060, 1440p 165Hz

Razer Blade 14 - £1649 (was £2200)

AMD 5900HX, RTX 3070, 1440p 165Hz

MSI Katana GF76 - £899 (was £1300)

Intel 12700H, RTX 3050 Ti, 17" 144Hz

Asus Tuf Dash FX517ZE - £750 (was £950)

Intel 12450H, RTX 3050 Ti, 15" 144Hz

Asus ROG Flow X13 - £1500 (was £1700)

AMD 6800HS, RTX 3050 Ti, 32GB RAM, 1440p 120Hz

Dell G5 5511 - £950 (was £1150)

Intel 11800H, RTX 3060, 120Hz

Acer Nitro 5 + peripheral bundle - £700 (was £850)

Intel 11400H, RTX 3050, 144Hz

US deals

Lenovo Legion 5 - $950 (was $1190)

AMD 5800H, RTX 3050 Ti, 165Hz

Razer Blade 15 - $2700 (was $3000)

Intel 10875H, RTX 3080, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 360Hz

Acer Swift X Creator Laptop - $940 (was $1100)

AMD 5825U, RTX 3050 Ti

MSI Creator M16 - $1360 (was $1600)

Intel 12650H, RTX 3060, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 1440p

MSI Katana GF66 - $1000 (was $1150)

Intel 12650H, RTX 3050 Ti, 144Hz

MSI Katana GF66 - $1150 (was $1350)

Intel 11800H, RTX 3060, 144Hz

Acer Nitro 5 - $700 (was $840)

Intel 10300H, RTX 3050, 144Hz

Acer Nitro 5 - $980 (was $1200)

Intel 11800H, RTX 3050 Ti, 1TB SSD, 144Hz

Acer Predator Helios 300 - $1110 (was $1300)

Intel 11800H, RTX 3060, 144Hz

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 - $600 (was $740)

AMD 5600H, GTX 1650

MSI Stealth 15M - $1060 (was $1400)

Intel 11375H, RTX 3060, 144Hz

Alienware M5 R6 - $1700 (was $1950)

Intel 11800H, RTX 3070, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 360Hz

MSI Pulse GL66 - $1200 (was $1500)

Intel 11800H, RTX 3070, 144Hz

MSI Pulse GL66 - $1326 (was $1480)

Intel 12700H, RTX 3070, 144Hz

Dell G15 - $1190 (was $1400)

Intel 12700H, RTX 3060, DDR5, 120Hz

Best Prime Day pre-built gaming PC deals

Pre-built gaming desktop PCs require some vetting, as it's common for many vendors to skimp on harder-to-spot specifications like motherboards, RAM speeds, power supply certifications or processor overclocking. Ideally, we'll see a modern platform that allows for one of the latest Intel or AMD processors and fast graphics cards, backed with a reasonable amount of RAM and storage. Thankfully, both RAM and storage are easy to upgrade down the line, so the CPU and GPU are the most critical components to check.

Here are the best deals we've found for pre-built gaming desktop PCs so far this Prime Day.

UK deals

Acer Predator Orion 3000 - £1200 (was £1300)

The Predator Orion 3000 is a solid gaming PC, this one with a mid-range RTX 3060 Ti GPU and modern components elsewhere.

US deals

Skytech Shiva - Ryzen 5600X + RTX 3070 + 16GB DDR4 + 1TB NVMe SSD - $1600 (was $1900)

iBuyPower Pro TraceMR 231i - Intel 11400F + RTX 2060 + 16GB DDR4 + 480GB SSD - $999 (was $1150)

Thermaltake Glacier 360 - Ryzen 5600X + RTX 3070 + 16GB DDR4 + 1TB NVMe SSD - $1700 (was $1450)

Skytech Archangel - Ryzen 3600 + GTX 1660 Super + 16GB DDR4 + 500GB SSD - $1000 (was $1300)

HP Pavilion - Ryzen 5700G + 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD - $680 (was $835)

CyberpowerPC Gamer Extreme - Intel 11400F + RTX 2060 + 8GB DDR4 + 500GB NVMe SSD - $900 (was $1015)

Alienware Aurora R14 - Ryzen 5900 + RTX 3080 + 32GB DDR4 + 1TB SSD + 2TB HDD - $2380 (was $2800)

CyberpowerPC Gamer Supreme 0 Ryzen 5800X + RTX 3060 + 16GB DDR4 + 1TB NVMe SSD - $1410 (was $1660)

Acer Predator Orion 3000 - Intel 11700F + RTX 3070 + 16GB DDR4 + 512GB NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD - $1445 (was $1700)

