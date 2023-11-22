Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Diablo 4 is free to try on Steam for the next week

And there's 40% off too.

Promotional artwork for Diablo 4 showing main antagonist Lilith.
Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Conveniently timed to coincide with the launch of this year's Steam autumn sale, Blizzard has announced a free trial week for Diablo 4 - plus discounts across all versions of the game - starting today and running until 28th November.

Diablo 4's free trial lets players dip their toes into the world of Sanctuary, and includes full access to co-op and crossplay, but there's one major limitation: progression is capped at level 20. Exactly how much playtime that equates to is a little unclear, especially given Diablo 4's Mother's Blessing event is also now live, boosting XP and Gold by 35% until 27th November.

Regardless, Blizzard says all trial progress can be carried over to the full game should your time with Diablo 4 convince you to make a purchase. And there's additional incentive to do so, considering all versions of the game are currently discounted by 40% as part of the Steam sale.

Diablo 4's Vessel of Hatred expansion is set to arrive late next year.

That means you can pick up the standard edition of Diablo 4 for £35.99 instead of the usual £59.99, while the digital deluxe edition - which include various cosmetics and a single premium battle pass unlock - costs £47.99 instead of £79.99. As for the Ultimate Edition - basically the deluxe edition but with an extra emote and an "accelerated" battle pass unlock - it's currently discounted to £50.99 from £84.99.

Eurogamer's Chris Tapsell had positive things to say about Diablo 4 when it launched earlier this year in his four out of five star review. "At its high points Diablo 4 feels ridiculous, absurd, operatically over-the-top, a story of comical cosmic nonsense," he wrote. "At its worst it's a cage of gilded content, made bespoke to fit its loudest fans and hold them enraptured in their own complaints forever more."

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Diablo IV

PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
Blizzard Entertainment Hack & Slash PC PS4 PS5 RPG Xbox One Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments