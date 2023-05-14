If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Deviation Games reportedly lays off dozens following a "difficult situation"

But there's been no formal word from the studio.

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

PlayStation-backed Deviation Games has reportedly laid off as many as 90 employees.

That's according to VGC "sources" and personal announcements shared on LinkedIn which describe a "difficult situation" that "forced" the layoffs.

Newscast: After Redfall's launch woes, where next for Xbox?

"A bunch of my colleagues and friends were laid off from Deviation Games today," wrote Christopher Berry, while software engineer Kyle Perras added: "my studio recently ran into a difficult situation and was forced to make a number of layoffs which I was a part of".

"Today we add a new piece of life experience - being laid off!" added Miki G. "Thank you to my former colleagues at Deviation Games. It's been a pleasure collabing with you and learning with you."

"Unfortunately, I was affected by the layoffs today at Deviation Games. I am looking for roles in production," added Jared B. "To my former colleagues at Deviation: it was an honour and a privilege to work with so many talented individuals. I will miss you all very much."

We know that Deviation had around 100 employees back in 2021 when its partnership with Sony was made public in June 2021, but it's unclear how, or even if, that number has changed since it began working on a "brand-new original IP" with PlayStation, said to have already been in development for a year at the time.

Neither Sony nor Deviation have formerly commented on the layoffs, and the studio itself has not posted to its Twitter account since last September, when former Call of Duty director and Treyarch co-head Jason Blundell left Deviation Games after founding the studio with fellow Call of Duty alumni Dave Anthony.

Blundell's departure from Deviation - which comes even before the studio's first title has been officially revealed - was announced via a statement. The studio did not elaborate further on Blundell's leaving, only saying that it "appreciate[d] the contributions Jason has made" and wished him well with "future endeavours".

