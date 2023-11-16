Destiny 2 The Showrunner god roll and drop location

The Showrunner is a legendary SMG that was introduced in the first year of Destiny 2, and has been refreshed during the Season of the Witch.

This weapon has an exceptional rate of fire, and has become one of the fastest damage dealing kinetic weapons in the game.

This page will detail how to get The Showrunner in Destiny 2, including the perks to hunt for a The Showrunner god roll.

How to get The Showrunner in Destiny 2 The Showrunner is a Red War weapon. That name may not be very familiar to newer players, but longtime Guardians will recognize that as the original campaign that launched with Destiny 2. Unfortunately the Red War itself is no longer accessible. However, that doesn’t mean the weapons are lost to time, you just need to know where to find them. To get the Showrunner you will need to use weapon focusing. First, collect Witch Engrams, the more the better. Next travel the The H.E.L.M., and go through the portal to The Athenaeum, and make your way to the Ritual Table. Once you open the Ritual Table you will see an option for Witch’s Engram decoding. Open this, and locate the Recovered Red War Weapons node in the top row. You can spend 2 Witch’s Engrams and 1000 glimmer for a random pull of any Red War weapon, including The Showrunner. From here it’s all about luck. Keep spending Engrams and glimmer until you get a version of The Showrunner with perks you like.