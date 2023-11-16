Destiny 2 The Showrunner god roll and drop location
Some many bullets, so little time.
The Showrunner is a legendary SMG that was introduced in the first year of Destiny 2, and has been refreshed during the Season of the Witch.
This weapon has an exceptional rate of fire, and has become one of the fastest damage dealing kinetic weapons in the game.
This page will detail how to get The Showrunner in Destiny 2, including the perks to hunt for a The Showrunner god roll.
On this page:
How to get The Showrunner in Destiny 2
The Showrunner is a Red War weapon. That name may not be very familiar to newer players, but longtime Guardians will recognize that as the original campaign that launched with Destiny 2.
Unfortunately the Red War itself is no longer accessible. However, that doesn’t mean the weapons are lost to time, you just need to know where to find them.
To get the Showrunner you will need to use weapon focusing. First, collect Witch Engrams, the more the better. Next travel the The H.E.L.M., and go through the portal to The Athenaeum, and make your way to the Ritual Table.
Once you open the Ritual Table you will see an option for Witch’s Engram decoding. Open this, and locate the Recovered Red War Weapons node in the top row. You can spend 2 Witch’s Engrams and 1000 glimmer for a random pull of any Red War weapon, including The Showrunner.
From here it’s all about luck. Keep spending Engrams and glimmer until you get a version of The Showrunner with perks you like.
The Eremite god roll recommendation in Destiny 2
The Showrunner is a high rounds-per-minute SMG. Its job is to spray bullets as fast as possible, reload, then do it again. The most powerful version, or 'god roll', of this gun combines that high rate of fire with power effects to become one of the most devastating weapons in its class.
Here is our recommended The Showrunner god roll in Destiny 2:
- Corkscrew Rifling
- Flared Magwell
- Overflow
- Kinetic Tremors
- Nadir Focus
If there’s one main drawback to this gun, it’s the hard recoil. Corkscrew Rifling helps this with increased stability, and a boost to handling. It even adds a bit to range, making this gun more lethal at a greater distance.
Flared Magwell adds even more stability, making this gun friendly to use whether you are on a mouse or controller. Even better, it speeds up reload considerably. With how fast this weapon empties its magazine this does a lot to keep you firing.
Overflow has a really handy effect where it refills your magazine when you pick up special or heavy ammo, and can overfill you to double capacity. It’s a great feeling when the gun is about to run dry, but then you walk across a heavy ammo brick, and suddenly are full up again.
Kinetic Tremors is where the fun really kicks in. With this perk, consecutive hits on a target makes it pulse a series of shockwaves that damage enemies around it. With the sustained fire of this weapon, those pulses never seem to cease, and this gun can suddenly clear entire rooms in short order.
Nadir Focus is the better of the two origin trait options. Sustained fire increases accuracy and range. As long as you hold down that trigger, which you will with this gun, you will have a constant boost to help keep your shots on target, and the furthest range.
As per usual, once you have your preferred roll, be sure to upgrade it to a Masterwork to give it a stat boost, ability to generate Orbs on multi-kills, and add the option of a kill tracker!