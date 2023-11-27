Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Destiny 2: The Final Shape delay announced by Bungie

Now circling later next year.

Destiny: The Final Shape expansion artwork shows three Guardian characters standing in front of the evil Pyramid Ships as the franchise's final battle begins.
Image credit: Bungie
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

Bungie will now launch its climactic Destiny 2 expansion The Final Shape on 4th June 2024.

The four-month delay was previously leaked following news of job cuts at the studio, and a sense that the game's big finale expansion needed more time. Bungie's other announced game project Marathon has also reportedly been delayed - and will now launch in 2025.

In a blog post today, Bungie confirmed that The Final Shape did indeed need longer "to become exactly what we want it to be".

Newscast: Are there too many video game remakes and remasters?Watch on YouTube

"The Final Shape is the culmination of the first 10 years of Destiny storytelling and, for Guardians everywhere, countless hours spent together," Bungie wrote.

"We want to honor that journey, so we're taking the time we need to deliver an even bigger and bolder vision, one that we hope will be remembered and treasured for years to come."

Bungie is also shuffling the game's content schedule for next year to accomodate this delay, with additional weekly quests called Wishes in February, when The Final Shape was previously slated to arrive.

These will be accompanied by the game's latest Moments of Triumph rewards in February, the now earlier-than-planned Guardian Games in March, a mysterious "two-month content update available to everyone" in April called Destiny 2: Into the Light, and three more PVP maps in May.

It's unclear exactly what Into the Light will entail, but Bungie says it will "prepare players for their Guardian's journey into the Traveler", and the franchise's big narrative finale in June.

Earlier this month, Bungie admitted to fans it knew "we have lost a lot of your trust" following the previous reports of layoffs and the now-confirmed delay. The studio promised to reveal plans to "take us all out of this Darkness and into the Light."



