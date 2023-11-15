Destiny 2 The Eremite god roll and drop location

The Eremite is a legendary fusion rifle in Destiny 2 that was introduced during the Season of the Witch.

This solar fusion rifle hits extremely hard thanks to its high-impact frame, and it’s an absolute PVE beast if you put together the right perks.

This page will detail how to get The Eremite in Destiny 2, and what perks you need for a The Eremite god roll.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to get The Eremite in Destiny 2 The Eremite is a seasonal weapon from the Season of the Witch. That’s great news because it means it’s relatively abundant and easy to get. All you need to do is play some of the seasonal content, like the Altars of Summoning or Savathun’s Spire. Finish, open the chest, and there’s a chance The Eremite will pop out. You can also get The Eremite randomly from Witch engrams. Once you’ve earned your first one and unlocked weapon focusing from the ritual table in the Athenaeum you will gain the option to turn any Witch engrams directly into The Eremite. Finally, it’s a craftable weapon. Deepsite resonance versions of The Eremite will randomly drop (look for the red border). Anytime you find one you can collect weapon pattern progress; collect five of these to fully unlock the pattern for crafting at the Enclave. Not only does this give you the ability to manufacture The Eremite whenever you want, you will also be able to level it up and assign whatever perks you want. That’s the best way to purposely build a god roll.