Destiny 2 The Eremite god roll and drop location
With the right perks this fusion rifle is simply unreal.
The Eremite is a legendary fusion rifle in Destiny 2 that was introduced during the Season of the Witch.
This solar fusion rifle hits extremely hard thanks to its high-impact frame, and it’s an absolute PVE beast if you put together the right perks.
This page will detail how to get The Eremite in Destiny 2, and what perks you need for a The Eremite god roll.
On this page:
How to get The Eremite in Destiny 2
The Eremite is a seasonal weapon from the Season of the Witch. That’s great news because it means it’s relatively abundant and easy to get.
All you need to do is play some of the seasonal content, like the Altars of Summoning or Savathun’s Spire. Finish, open the chest, and there’s a chance The Eremite will pop out.
You can also get The Eremite randomly from Witch engrams. Once you’ve earned your first one and unlocked weapon focusing from the ritual table in the Athenaeum you will gain the option to turn any Witch engrams directly into The Eremite.
Finally, it’s a craftable weapon. Deepsite resonance versions of The Eremite will randomly drop (look for the red border). Anytime you find one you can collect weapon pattern progress; collect five of these to fully unlock the pattern for crafting at the Enclave. Not only does this give you the ability to manufacture The Eremite whenever you want, you will also be able to level it up and assign whatever perks you want. That’s the best way to purposely build a god roll.
The Eremite god roll recommendation in Destiny 2
The Eremite is a hard hitting fusion rifle in Destiny 2. After a short charge it will fire devastating bursts of solar energy. The maximum potential really comes when you unlock a 'god roll', a version of the weapon with just the right perks.
Here is our recommended The Eremite god roll in Destiny 2:
- Arrowhead Break
- Liquid Coils
- Envious Assasin
- Reservoir Burst
Arrowhead Break is an old favorite for good reason. The kick from firing a weapon like this can make staying on target tough. The massive help to recoil control and handling from this perk make a significant difference.
Liquid Coils has a simple job: make this hard hitting weapon hit even harder. It trades some charge speed for a damage buff, but given the limited ammo of fusion rifles, it tends to be a worthwhile tradeoff.
Envious Assassin is the first half of an amazing two part combination. Put simply, this allows you to overflow the magazine by getting kills with your other weapons, then switching to The Eredite. This seems like a small boon, until you factor in…
…Reservoir Burst. This applies a 25% increase to damage while the magazine is at or above capacity. So if Envious Assassin has your magazine overfilled by 10 rounds, for example, then that’s 10 shots of a hard hitting gun, boosted with Liquid Coils, and boosted again with Reservoir Burst. This combination is an absolute monster.
As per usual, once you have your preferred roll, be sure to upgrade it to a Masterwork to give it a stat boost, ability to generate Orbs on multi-kills, and add the option of a kill tracker!