Crysis Remastered Trilogy gets a November release date on Steam

Crysis Remastered Trilogy gets a November release date on SteamFollowing Epic Store exclusivity.
If you've been holding out for a Steam release of Crytek's Crysis Remastered Trilogy, there's some good news; the three-game spruce up is coming to Valve's storefront on 17th November.
The Crysis Remastered Trilogy, if this all seems a little like déjà vu, first released for PlayStation, Switch, and PC last October, but the PC version was limited to the Epic Games Store - despite the remaster of the original Crysis already having been launched on Steam.
Come November, though, Steam players will also have the opportunity to check out Crytek's remasters of Crysis 2 and 3, with all three games bundled into one package featuring various tweaks and enhancements for their respective single-player campaigns.
These include performance gains, improved lighting, high-definition textures, and ray tracing support, plus visually enhanced characters, weapons, and environments. Digital Foundry gave the end results a thorough poking last year, and came away impressed.
Crysis Remastered Trilogy will cost €49.99/$49.99 USD on Steam, but there's a launch discount of 40% off for seven days after its 17th November release - bringing the price down to $29.99/€29.99. Those that already own the first Crysis Remastered on Steam will get 55% off the Trilogy bundle for the first week.
