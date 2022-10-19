If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Crysis Remastered Trilogy gets a November release date on Steam

Following Epic Store exclusivity.
Matt Wales
News by Matt Wales Reporter
Published on

If you've been holding out for a Steam release of Crytek's Crysis Remastered Trilogy, there's some good news; the three-game spruce up is coming to Valve's storefront on 17th November.

The Crysis Remastered Trilogy, if this all seems a little like déjà vu, first released for PlayStation, Switch, and PC last October, but the PC version was limited to the Epic Games Store - despite the remaster of the original Crysis already having been launched on Steam.

Come November, though, Steam players will also have the opportunity to check out Crytek's remasters of Crysis 2 and 3, with all three games bundled into one package featuring various tweaks and enhancements for their respective single-player campaigns.

Crysis Remastered Trilogy - Official PC Comparison Trailer.

These include performance gains, improved lighting, high-definition textures, and ray tracing support, plus visually enhanced characters, weapons, and environments. Digital Foundry gave the end results a thorough poking last year, and came away impressed.

Crysis Remastered Trilogy will cost €49.99/$49.99 USD on Steam, but there's a launch discount of 40% off for seven days after its 17th November release - bringing the price down to $29.99/€29.99. Those that already own the first Crysis Remastered on Steam will get 55% off the Trilogy bundle for the first week.

About the Author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

