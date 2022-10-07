Catan is heading to PlayStation and Xbox consoles in 2023

The classic board game Catan is on its way to consoles in 2023.

This isn't the first time it's been adapted into a video game, but this new version is set for release across Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

It's coming courtesy of Asmodee Entertainment and Dovetail Games, the former being responsible for a number of board game adaptations and the latter developing the likes of Train Sim World 2020.

Watch on YouTube CATAN – Console Edition | Announcement Trailer

As the new trailer above shows, Catan will feature a board game that comes to life and will be playable with friends online and locally.

And as an Xbox Wire post notes, this console edition will feature unlockable in-game cosmetics and rewards to customise the game.

It will also harness the power of PS5 and Xbox Series X/S to offer 60fps in 4k, as well as haptic feedback on PS5.

Catan is already available on Switch, although it offers a more straightforward board game experience. Its online multiplayer was recently switched off due to an issue with servers.

For the unaware, Catan is a strategy board game in which players race across a hexagonal board to mark territory and collect resources, barter with other players, and win control of the map by building settlements.