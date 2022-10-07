If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Catan is heading to PlayStation and Xbox consoles in 2023

The board game come to life.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on
Catan console edition key art

The classic board game Catan is on its way to consoles in 2023.

This isn't the first time it's been adapted into a video game, but this new version is set for release across Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

It's coming courtesy of Asmodee Entertainment and Dovetail Games, the former being responsible for a number of board game adaptations and the latter developing the likes of Train Sim World 2020.

Watch on YouTube
CATAN – Console Edition | Announcement Trailer

As the new trailer above shows, Catan will feature a board game that comes to life and will be playable with friends online and locally.

And as an Xbox Wire post notes, this console edition will feature unlockable in-game cosmetics and rewards to customise the game.

It will also harness the power of PS5 and Xbox Series X/S to offer 60fps in 4k, as well as haptic feedback on PS5.

Catan is already available on Switch, although it offers a more straightforward board game experience. Its online multiplayer was recently switched off due to an issue with servers.

For the unaware, Catan is a strategy board game in which players race across a hexagonal board to mark territory and collect resources, barter with other players, and win control of the map by building settlements.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch