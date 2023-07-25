Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 crops up again, this time thanks to an energy drink

Activision really should just officially announce its next Call of Duty game is Modern Warfare 3.

Earlier this week, images cropped up showing the unannounced game's logo on the side of promotional Monster Energy packaging.

The packaging showed a Modern Warfare 3 logo, alongside series regular Captain Price seemingly disintegrating, as an unknown figure looked over him from behind.

Many of the tweets showing the promotional Modern Warfare 3 Monster Energy packs have since been deleted, presumably at the request of Activision, adding to their legitimacy. Some, however, still remain at the time of writing.

🚨 BREAKING: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Logo Leaked



(image via @algebra_sloth) pic.twitter.com/loEIptydTi — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) July 24, 2023

Before any removals began, the official Call of Duty Twitter account seemingly acknowledged the leak, joking: "Whew. Mondays. Anyone have an energy drink they can spare?"

Whew. Mondays. Anyone have an energy drink they can spare? — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 24, 2023

This year's Call of Duty being called Modern Warfare 3 comes as no surprise.

Along with Modern Warfare 3 takedown notices shared by leakers earlier this month, back in May a report surfaced which stated 2023's Call of Duty will be a Modern Warfare 2 sequel.

At this time, it was said this release will be a "fully-fledged sequel" to last year's Modern Warfare 2, with development led by Vanguard maker Sledgehammer Games and support provided by Activision's many Call of Duty studios.

Players can reportedly expect all the bells and whistles that come with a typical Call of Duty release, such as the main campaign, multiplayer and zombies ("essentially an Outbreak 2.0" that may or may not be free-to-play).

Eurogamer has asked Activision for further comment.