Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Black Friday 2022
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 sees return of Superman exploit

The sky's the limit.
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News reporter
Published on

Cast your mind back to the days of Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare and you may recall an infamous bug that allowed players to soar through the skies in a fashion that should not be not humanly possible. This became known as the 'Superman' exploit, due to the way the players looked when this glitch was in motion - positioned horizontally in a skydiving position.

And now, when playing Call of Duty's most recent offerings of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, you may well see this move in play once more. Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's just your teammate channelling their inner Clark Kent.

Watch on YouTube
Warzone 2.0's launch trailer.

Today's version of the Superman exploit was recently shared by prolific Warzone 2 player Wuqi. In a compilation, the gamer can be seen bouncing off certain points on the maps while diving in the air, giving them a soaring boost. This, as you can see below, allows them to cover ground a lot more quickly than the more traditional methods of traversal.

However, it is not just this exploit that has caught the attention of the Call of Duty community recently. There is also now something termed the 'G-Walk'.

Named as it makes the players look like they are walking around like a gorilla, this move was shared by those at Euphoria Dream. It makes the player move incredibly fast, and very hard to target. I can't for the life of me work out how they are doing it, but it gives a whole new meaning to guerrilla warfare!

I had a quick look, and neither of these exploits are showing up on the Call of Duty Trello boards. I can't imagine Activision wanting to keep these moves in the game for long, so it seems likely they will be patched out, or at least nerfed, soon. After all, we all know what happened to slide cancelling.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch