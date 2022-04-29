Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 officially announced

Call of Duty developer Infinity Ward has now confirmed what was widely expected: its new entry in Activision's long-running shooter series will be titled Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Yes, that's exactly the same name as the same studio's 2009 classic - which, with apologies, is now 13 years old.

Infinfity Ward revealed the name last night via Twitter, alongside the game's logo. To me it looks more like MIIW rather than MWII. Others, meanwhile, have said it reminds them of Nine Inch Nails.

#ModernWarfare2 pic.twitter.com/5wgtkph59W — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) April 28, 2022

This new Modern Warfare 2 is the fifth major game in COD's Modern Warfare subseries. It's also a sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare reboot - which at least had the decency to have a slightly different name to the 2007 Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare original.

Looking ahead, Activision has also announced a new free-to-play Call of Duty Warzone "experience" which will be revealed later this year - although to what extent it will be a sequel or revamp of the existing Warzone is unclear.

Following that, the franchise is expected to take an unprecedented break in 2023, with no new big budget boxed release that autumn.

Earlier this week, Activision published new player numbers which showed interest in Call of Duty had dipped considerably over the past 12 months, while the publisher has separately been rocked by allegations surrounding its working practices. Meanwhile, staff at Call of Duty studio Raven Software are continuing their bid to unionise.