Splash Damage teases "AAA open-world survival game" Project Astrid

Splash Damage - the UK studio behind the likes of Brink and Gears Tactics - has shared early details of its latest title, currently being referred to by the codename Project Astrid.

Specifics remain incredibly limited at present - the title is currently in the pre-production phase according to Splash Damage - but it's being described as an "AAA open-world survival game" developed in collaboration with streamers Mike "Shroud" Grzesiek and Chris "Sacriel" Ball.

There's no Project Astrid footage or even a hint of concept art at this early juncture - today's announcement trailer and assets are solely focused on the involvement of its two big-name streamers - but Splash Damage says it'll have more to reveal "in the near future".

Watch on YouTube Project Astrid announcement trailer.

"We're excited to share something fresh with our fans, as we take a bold step forward and craft a game that's truly different from anything we've done before," Splash Damage CEO Richard Jolly said in a statement accompanying Project Astrid's announcement.

Today's reveal follows the unveiling of Splash Damage's other announced project, Transformers: Reactive, during December's Game Awards. That title - an online action game designed for one to four players - is scheduled to receive a closed beta later this year.