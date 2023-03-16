Splash Damage teases "AAA open-world survival game" Project Astrid
Streamers Sacriel and Shroud involved.
Splash Damage - the UK studio behind the likes of Brink and Gears Tactics - has shared early details of its latest title, currently being referred to by the codename Project Astrid.
Specifics remain incredibly limited at present - the title is currently in the pre-production phase according to Splash Damage - but it's being described as an "AAA open-world survival game" developed in collaboration with streamers Mike "Shroud" Grzesiek and Chris "Sacriel" Ball.
There's no Project Astrid footage or even a hint of concept art at this early juncture - today's announcement trailer and assets are solely focused on the involvement of its two big-name streamers - but Splash Damage says it'll have more to reveal "in the near future".
"We're excited to share something fresh with our fans, as we take a bold step forward and craft a game that's truly different from anything we've done before," Splash Damage CEO Richard Jolly said in a statement accompanying Project Astrid's announcement.
Today's reveal follows the unveiling of Splash Damage's other announced project, Transformers: Reactive, during December's Game Awards. That title - an online action game designed for one to four players - is scheduled to receive a closed beta later this year.