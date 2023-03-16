If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Splash Damage teases "AAA open-world survival game" Project Astrid

Streamers Sacriel and Shroud involved.

Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Splash Damage - the UK studio behind the likes of Brink and Gears Tactics - has shared early details of its latest title, currently being referred to by the codename Project Astrid.

Specifics remain incredibly limited at present - the title is currently in the pre-production phase according to Splash Damage - but it's being described as an "AAA open-world survival game" developed in collaboration with streamers Mike "Shroud" Grzesiek and Chris "Sacriel" Ball.

There's no Project Astrid footage or even a hint of concept art at this early juncture - today's announcement trailer and assets are solely focused on the involvement of its two big-name streamers - but Splash Damage says it'll have more to reveal "in the near future".

Watch on YouTube
Project Astrid announcement trailer.

"We're excited to share something fresh with our fans, as we take a bold step forward and craft a game that's truly different from anything we've done before," Splash Damage CEO Richard Jolly said in a statement accompanying Project Astrid's announcement.

Today's reveal follows the unveiling of Splash Damage's other announced project, Transformers: Reactive, during December's Game Awards. That title - an online action game designed for one to four players - is scheduled to receive a closed beta later this year.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch