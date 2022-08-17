Boyfriend Dungeon Secret Weapons DLC out today for free

Boyfriend Dungeon's DLC has been surprise released today, just after the game's one year anniversary.

The free DLC was announced back in June but without a release date.

The Secret Weapons update includes a new dungeon and new dateable weapons, including Dr. Holmes the Whip designed by CEO and creative director at Unseen Inc., Ikumi Nakamura (former director of Ghostwire Tokyo).

Watch on YouTube Boyfriend Dungeon: Secret Weapons - Launch Trailer

They will be voiced by popular streamer Kathleen 'Loserfruit' Belsten.

Jonah the Axe and Leah the Hammer are the other two new weapons. This DLC completes the content promised in the game's Kickstarter campaign.

The DLC will also include a new pop song fittingly called Whipped Into Shape from artist Marskye, with vocals by Madeleine McQueen - it will also be available to stream. It's a bop!

The free update is available across Nintendo Switch, Xbox, Windows 10, the Epic Games Store, and Steam. The game is also on sale for a limited time on Switch and Steam.