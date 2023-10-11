If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Bower isn't up to the tusk of wooing elephant Peach in this Super Mario Bros Wonder animation

Petal to the metal.

Bowser looks on in shock after Princess Peach turns into an elephant
Image credit: Nintendo
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Nintendo has shared a new promo for upcoming release Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and it is really quite charming.

The short video in question shows Bowser trying his best to woo Princess Peach with a single flower. She looks at him with a certain amount of scepticism, before both are distracted by the bouncy arrival of one of Super Mario Bros. Wonder's elephant power-ups. And, well, when one sees the opportunity to boost one's form into that of a trunk swinging, water spraying mammal, there really is only one thing for it.

Soon, Peach has ingested (?) the elephantine delectable and is transformed before Bowser's very eyes. He is shocked to say the least, staring at his once demure princess with an open mouth and wide eyes. But, you know what? Our spikey boy is into it. Just when it may seem that Peach - in her enlarged and now tailed form - is about to blast Bowser back to his castle with a swift burst of water, he presents her with an even bigger bunch of flowers. It is a plot twist I wasn't expecting, and it is really rather sweet.

In my head, Jack Black is singing 'Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches'...

There is not much longer to wait before we too can find out what it is like to stomp our way through Super Mario Bros. Wonder as an elephant (or a Drill). The game is set to release later this month, on 20th October. If you are at EGX this weekend, there will also be the chance to give it a little whirl there.

Our Donlan previewed Super Mario Bros. Wonder a little while ago, and was quite charmed by the whole thing. "I can't remember the last Mario game that made me laugh as much, or the last Mario game that made me question basic Mario lore, if such a thing exists," he wrote.

"There are so many new ideas here, pretty much shaken into every stage like seasoning into a bag of popcorn... the game wants you to feel lost in an ever-shifting sea of gimmickry. It does. And it works."

For more on Super Mario Bros. Wonder, our Tom spoke with the developers about reinventing the series' classic side-scrolling formula. You can read more here.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
