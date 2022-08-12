Blinnk and the Vacuum of Space is a VR adventure designed for autistic players

An upcoming VR game from Changingday is specifically designed for autistic players, and will allow users to "play at their own pace" while "[supporting] them through everyday experiences".

Blinnk and the Vacuum of Space starts off on the first day of your new job at Norp Corp. However, your new boss, a certain Mister Norp, is a hungry chap, with only one demand. You must bring him "the greatest sandwich in the galaxy".

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: Are Sony and Microsoft's squabbles over Call of Duty just business as usual?

This may all sound easy enough, I mean how hard can bread and filling be? Well, it turns out it can be a lot harder than you may expect, especially when robot companion Blinnk is involved.

A thoughtful moment.

Without meaning to, Blinnk releases the "mischievous Groobs" into the world. Now it's your job to help your little bot pal seek out these Groobs before they can wreak havoc on Norp Corp's space station (Norpopolis), and get them all sucked up with the Vacuumizer 5000.

Blinnk and the Vacuum of Space is the first game from Changingday. The company was started by Alison and Nick Lang, who have an autistic daughter.

"There are very few games designed for autistic people and yet we know that autistic people play more video games than neurotypical people," states Alison. "The immersive quality of VR in particular puts them in control of the digital world around them, allowing them to play as themselves, at their own pace. The support and confidence this gives can help them to cope better in the real world."

It's off to work we go.

Alison and Nick have worked with autistic people "at every stage of development" to ensure Blinnk and the Vacuum of Space meets expectations.

"As parents of an autistic child, we aim to create a game that autistic people will enjoy playing and that will help them in their everyday lives," Alison explained.

Blinnk and the Vacuum of Space will be coming to SteamVR and MetaQuest in 2022.