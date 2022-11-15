Black Friday Amazon gaming deals 2022: best early offers

Amazon Black Friday deals start on Friday 18th November 2022. The online retail giant revealed it will be launching its Black Friday sales a week before Black Friday 2022 officially starts, which is on 25th November.

Other retailers like Currys and Very are already offering their early Black Friday deals for shoppers to snap up, and there will be thousands more offers to keep an eye out for once Amazon enters the ring. We here at Jelly Deals are already scouring Amazon UK and Amazon US to find you the best early Black Friday gaming deals for Xbox, PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch, and you'll be able to find even more bargains this Friday.

Today's best early Black Friday Amazon deals

UK

US

It's worth bearing in mind that Amazon prices and stock will no doubt fluctuate during the course of this month and over Black Friday, meaning the prices we have listed will be correct, and in stock, at the time of writing. It may also come to no surprise that Amazon isn't always the cheapest place to shop, and we recommend comparing prices with our general Black Friday gaming deals hub, where we will be listing a wider host of deals from multiple retailers. This can help you score the best and cheapest gaming deals.

Unlike Prime Day, the Amazon Black Friday sale is open to all shoppers and not just Prime members. If, however, you want to receive your Black Friday purchases faster, you could always subscribe to Amazon Prime for free next day delivery and a host of other benefits. Prime members may also receive early access to select Lightning Deals over Black Friday. If you haven't been a Prime member before, you can get a free 30-day trial.

Best early Black Friday Amazon PS5 deals

There already some surprising discounts on PS5 games, including Horizon Forbidden West for half price. You can also find quite a few PS5 titles under £30 such as Deathloop for £21 and Resident Evil Village for £26.61.

UK

US

Best early Black Friday Amazon PS4 deals

Although there may no longer be a PS4 console deal in sight, you can find plenty of PS4 game deals this Black Friday. Here are some early deals we've spotted already:

UK

Horizon Forbidden West on PS4 - £49.95 from Amazon UK (was £59.99)

God of War Ragnarok pre-order on PS4 - £54.99 from Amazon UK (was £59.99)

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Cross Gen Bundle on PS4 - £58 from Amazon UK (was £69.99)

FIFA 23 on PS4 - £50 from Amazon UK (was £59.99)

Resident Evil Village on PS4 - £26.47 from Amazon UK

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Classic Character Edition on PS4 - £35 from Amazon UK

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction Limited Edition on PS4 - £15 from Amazon UK

Far Cry 6 Limited Edition on PS4 - £25 from Amazon UK

Watch Dogs Legion on PS4 - £6.95 from Amazon UK

Immortals Fenyx Rising on PS4 - buy from Amazon UK for £7.95 (was £11.99)

US

Elden Ring on PS4 - $45 from Amazon US (was $60)

FIFA 23 on PS4 - $39 from Amazon US (was $59.99)

Dying Light 2 Stay Human on PS4 - $30 from Amazon US (was $59.99)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy on PS4 - $20 from Amazon US (was $25)

Madden NFL 23 on PS4 - $40 from Amazon US (was $60)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits - Deluxe Edition- $25 from Amazon US (was $50)

Resident Evil Village on PS4 - $30 from Amazon US (was $59.99)

Far Cry 6 Limited Edition on PS4- $32 from Amazon US

Watch Dogs Legion on PS4 - $10 from Amazon US

Best early Black Friday Amazon Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo is known for keeping prices high on first party titles, meaning Switch players will, as usual, need to take what they can get. Amazon may surprise us with some bigger discounts or some decent console or game bundles, but we don't forsee many games dipping below the £30 mark.

UK

US

Best early Black Friday Amazon Xbox deals

Savvy Xbox players probably play the majority of Xbox games via a Game Pass membership. There will, however, still be plenty of titles you can't get on Microsoft's subscription service, or perhaps you prefer to own physical copies of some of your favourite franchises. Whatever the case, we've listed some of the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One games on sale below.

UK

US

Bargain-hunting for PC hardware or even more console deals? Check out our hub for Black Friday PC deals over at our pals, Rock Paper Shotgun, and right here on Eurogamer for Xbox Black Friday deals,PS4 Black Friday deals, and Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals.

