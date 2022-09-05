Beware, Splatoon 3 story details have leaked online

Splatoon 3 has already leaked online, including major spoilers for the game's story mode.

We won't be posting any spoilers here so if you want to stay spoiler-free before the game's official release, be wary when searching for Splatoon 3 on YouTube or social media.

Splatoon 3 will release on 9th September, but leaks were being posted online almost a week before that date.

Watch on YouTube Watch Deep Cut perform Anarchy Rainbow.

It seems that the leaks come from at least one person who has managed to get their hands on an early copy. Videos uploaded to YouTube and Twitter show cutscenes and boss fights in the single-player story mode. Screenshots of in-game assets are also circulating online.

Nintendo has started to fish the leaks out of YouTube's waters, blocking some videos with copyright strikes, but there's still a lot of spoiler-laden videos online.

There are also rumours that the game has already been dumped and is playable via PC emulation.

This isn't the first time this has happened to a Nintendo Switch exclusive. A little over a month ago, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 suffered a similar fate and was playable on Steam Deck a week before its release date.

Again, if you don't want to see spoilers for Splatoon 3 ahead of its release, be careful while you trawl through the internet.