Baldur's Gate 3 now lets you change your name thanks to Hotfix #9

Life may be full of regrets, but if one of those regrets is that you decided to call your Baldur's Gate 3 character Bumfart the Third in a moment of weakness, there's some good news: the game's latest hotfix will finally let you change their ill-conceived name.

That's the headline feature for Baldur's Gate 3's Hotfix #9 (or at least it is if you're a remorseful Bumfart), but there's more where that came from. The Magic Mirror, for instance, will - as well as enabling the aforementioned renaming unshaming - allow you to customise your hirelings if their outward appearance isn't to your liking.

Developer Larian notes the same restrictions apply to hirelings that apply when changing the appearance of the player character - presumably meaning you can give them a full aesthetic makeover to suit your dubious whims but you're stuck with their original race, sub race, and any cosmetic modifications resulting from gameplay.

Elsewhere in Baldur's Gate 3's latest hotfix, we now seem to have done a complete 180 after Larian was scrambling to tackle unintentional penis exposure; the developer is now yanking the undergarments back off so that genitals cans swing free. "Fixed characters showing up in their underwear in some intimate scenes even if you have nudity enabled," it writes in its patch notes.

The remaining changes introduced in Hotfix #9 aren't quite so glamorous, but should, at the very least, make for more pleasurable progression through Baldur's Gate 3. Larian has, for instance, bonked a few pesky crashes - including one that could occur when unloading or quick loading a game, and another affecting PlayStation 5 Vulkan - as well as addressing a range of other bugs and issues, as detailed below: