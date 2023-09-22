Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 3 now live, lets you change your character's appearance

The third major patch for Baldur's Gate 3 is now being rolled out, and it includes the long-awaited Magic Mirror feature.

Players can now change their character's appearance by finding the Magic Mirror in camp. Everything other than race and subrace of your character can be altered - though it also can't be used to get rid of any "cosmetic modifications that are a consequence of your gameplay choices". Also, origin characters, hirelings and full illithids can't use the Magic Mirror.

Patch three has also added full support for the game on Mac, with Larian Studios recommending any players on Mac remove any mods and reinstall the game fresh before playing.

In classic Larian fashion, the patch notes once again exceed Steam's text limit and contain some entries which made me chuckle. Spoiler warning - here's a few of my favourites below.

Grym suddenly got eerily smart and was avoiding the Crucible in the Adamantine Forge. With a nervous laugh, we dumbed him back down a little.

Fixed a bug letting you trade with Cazador while he begs for mercy.

Lae'zel will no longer tag along (whether dead or alive) after you slit her throat when she ambushes you at night.

Placed a nice purple picnic blanket in a romantic scene with Gale and fixed a camera spin if you choose to prefer to spend your time with him on a bed.

Nobody asked for this, but we made the ceremorphosis scene on the nautiloid more horrifying. You're welcome.

The ball that summons Scratch is now named Scratch's Ball.

That last one is by far the most important.

Bulking out the majority of the patch notes are fixes, balancing tweaks, and adjustments to smooth the game's experience out, particularly towards the latter stages of the campaign. Platform cross-play is not included in this patch, but Larian has stated it's on the roadmap for Baldur's Gate 3.

You can read the full patch notes from Larian on its website.

The recent Microsoft leak revealed that Microsoft estimated it would cost $5m to get Baldur's Gate 3 on Game Pass, with the company dubbing the game a "second-run Stadia PC RPG". Larian responded in understanding, with director of publishing Michael Douse stating it "comes with the genre".