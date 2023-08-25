Baldur's Gate 3's first major update is so big, the patch notes exceeded Steam's text limit

Larian has released its first "major" update for Baldur's Gate 3, and when the studio said major it wasn't kidding.

This update will address a myriad of issues in the game, with the developer stating it will target a rather substantial 1000 bugs, as well as "balancing, flow issues and much, much more".

As Larian joked, it is so immense, the patch notes couldn't be detailed in their entirety on Steam, as they exceeded the platform's text limit.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Why Baldur's Gate 3 is perfect for Dungeons & Dragons newcomers.Watch on YouTube

In addition, the studio also revealed that since Baldur's Gate 3 launched earlier this month, its community has put in an incredible 200,000,000 hours of play time. As Larian pointed out, that's over 22,000 years.

As for what is actually included with this update, Larian has made it so NPCs who spotted players when they shouldn't have been able to now actually won't, which sounds helpful for those who are keen to approach things with more stealth than those who tend to go barreling into things all figurative guns blazing.

It has also addressed those objects that seemed to think this world had no gravity, and floated above the ground. The once-offending mugs, newspapers and such should now remain on the tabletop (or other surface of your choosing) as intended.

Along with other tweaks and improvements, the studio also said it's generally adding more polish to Baldur's Gate 3. This includes better kissing contact for those on the more demure side of the height chart.

"We're bringing back Short King Summer," the studio proclaimed with an accompanying gif showing those precious smooches at work (below).

You can read the full patch notes for Baldur's Gate 3's first major update here, however be warned, there are some story spoilers included in its featured entries.

Meanwhile, the game's second update is "right around the corner", Larian has said, noting it will feature "significant" performance improvements on its arrival.

Image credit: Larian

This first chunky update comes the day after Larian announced Baldur's Gate 3 will be making its way to Xbox before this year is out.

After sitting down with Xbox head Phil Spencer at Gamescom earlier this week, Larian revealed it had dropped Series S split-screen as a "solution" to bring its RPG to Microsoft's consoles.