BAFTA reveals 54 finalists for this year's Young Game Designers award

54 young people have been shortlisted for BAFTA's annual Young Game Designers award.

BAFTA reports that "compelling themes relating to gender identity, mental health, and climate change dominate this year’s entries" and confirms that the winners will be revealed at an upcoming digital ceremony scheduled for 30th June 2022 hosted by Inel Tomlinson.

"This year’s shortlisted entries encompass a diverse range of contemporary topics, including mental health and anxiety, climate change, computer safety, time and space travel, and gender identity, with several gender-neutral leading characters across this year’s entries," the organisation said.

"Entries also feature a plethora of challenges for players to undertake, including problem-solving activities, escape tasks, and intergalactic quests.

This impressive cohort of finalists demonstrate in their games the creative thinking and artistic prowess that underpins the game-making process, and provide an insight into the bright and exciting future of the British games industry."

For a list of the finalists and their games, head on over to the official BAFTA website.

Split into two categories - 10-14 years and 15-18 years - the finalists will now compete for the YGD Game Concept Award, which "will go to the most original and best thought-out game idea, whilst the YGD Game Making Award will celebrate the "coding skills used to create a prototype game using freely available software".