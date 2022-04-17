Babylon Fall's concurrent global player count drops below 10 on PC

Platinum Games' beleaguered new release, Babylon's Fall, is continuing to struggle just a month on from its release.

As spotted by TechRadar, according to SteamCharts - a site that, predictably enough, charts the performance of games on Steam - the global concurrent player count for the new game dropped to just eight players on Wednesday 13th April. Its highest ever peak sits at just 1166 players.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In the last 30 days, the average player count has been just 137 simultaneous people.

The news comes just a couple of weeks after Platinum Games confirmed that there are "no plans" to scale back the development of Babylon's Fall despite its less than stellar launch launch month.

Not only did the Square Enix and Platinum Games collaboration launch to mediocre reviews, it struggled to attract much interest from players, too. Just two weeks after launch, Square launched a survey in a bid to help "bring everyone an even better game experience", and now the team is keen for you to know that despite the issues, content up until Season 2 is "practically complete" and work on Season 3 is already underway.

If you haven't yet experienced Babylon's Fall but find yourself intrigued nonetheless, a demo - which includes four-player co-op - is currently available for PC and PlayStation. All progress made during your free trial can be transferred should you decide to press ahead and pick up the full version of Babylon's Fall.