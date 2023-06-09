If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Baby Steps is a man-baby walking sim out next year from Devolver

Great strides for gamers everywhere.

Nate lies on a sofa in Baby Steps
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

At the Devolver Direct showcase, the publisher announced brand new game Baby Steps, from the developer behind Ape Out and Getting Over It.

It is, quite literally, a walking simulator and features adult man-baby Nate (not of the Drake variety) learning how to walk.

Nate, you see, is unemployed and lives with his parents, spending his time nestled in front of the television until he's sucked into a fantasy world inside the screen.

Watch on YouTube
Baby Steps | 2024

To an extent it's relatable stuff - I know I definitely spend too long staring at screens, and I wouldn't be surprised if this game was conceived in reaction to lockdown during the pandemic.

But then the game includes a "fully dynamic onesie soilage system", a sentence I never want to read again.

The actual game will involve a trek up a mountain players can explore at their own pace, with a fully-simulated physics based walking system that puts Sam Porter-Bridges to shame.

Intriguingly, Baby Steps will also feature a dynamic soundtrack comprising 420 "beats and vibes", presumably in time to each tumbling step.

Baby Steps will be released across PC and consoles in 2024.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch