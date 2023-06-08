If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Assassin's Creed Nexus stars several series favourites, fans believe

Something to goggle at.

Assassin's Creed heroes.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

Ubisoft's upcoming Assassin's Creed VR game Nexus is expected to feature the return of several franchise favourites.

That's according to cryptic teases laid out by Ubisoft itself which have now been cracked by the series' enterprising community.

Data strings written in binary programming language found on a promotional image for Nexus appear to correspond to the birth dates of three Assassin's Creed characters.

Watch on YouTube
Assassin's Creed Nexus VR is headed to Meta Quest 2, while Assassin's Creed Mirage is headed to PC and consoles.

As noted by Access The Animus, these are 4th April 1756, 458 BCE and the 24th June 1459.

If you're an Assassin's Creed fan, you can probably work out who these dates belong to - but if not, here it is:

Nexus looks to star Connor from Assassin's Creed 3, Kassandra from Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Ezio from AC2, Brotherhood and Revelations.

Ubisoft has been working on Assassin's Creed Nexus for some time, though exactly how this VR game will work and what its plot will entail remains under wraps for now.

Nexus is one of three smaller Assassin's Creed projects which look set to arrive in 2023, as we await the franchise's next monolithic installment.

Assassin's Creed Nexus is set to launch on Meta Quest 2, while the Baghdad-set Assassin's Creed Mirage will arrive for PC and consoles. Lastly, there's the open-world Ancient China game Assassin's Creed: Codename Jade for smartphones.

Ubisoft Forward, the company's big announcement showcase, is due to be held on Monday next week at 6pm UK time.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Editor-in-Chief

Tom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-Chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch