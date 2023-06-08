Assassin's Creed Nexus stars several series favourites, fans believe

Ubisoft's upcoming Assassin's Creed VR game Nexus is expected to feature the return of several franchise favourites.

That's according to cryptic teases laid out by Ubisoft itself which have now been cracked by the series' enterprising community.

Data strings written in binary programming language found on a promotional image for Nexus appear to correspond to the birth dates of three Assassin's Creed characters.

Assassin's Creed Nexus VR is headed to Meta Quest 2, while Assassin's Creed Mirage is headed to PC and consoles.

As noted by Access The Animus, these are 4th April 1756, 458 BCE and the 24th June 1459.

If you're an Assassin's Creed fan, you can probably work out who these dates belong to - but if not, here it is:

Nexus looks to star Connor from Assassin's Creed 3, Kassandra from Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Ezio from AC2, Brotherhood and Revelations.

The code hidden in the #AssassinsCreed Nexus teaser picture has been solved by a collective effort of the community!



Apparently the three binary strings work as commands to fetch genetic memories identified by numbers.

If these numbers are correct, they are pointing to birth…

Ubisoft has been working on Assassin's Creed Nexus for some time, though exactly how this VR game will work and what its plot will entail remains under wraps for now.

Nexus is one of three smaller Assassin's Creed projects which look set to arrive in 2023, as we await the franchise's next monolithic installment.

Assassin's Creed Nexus is set to launch on Meta Quest 2, while the Baghdad-set Assassin's Creed Mirage will arrive for PC and consoles. Lastly, there's the open-world Ancient China game Assassin's Creed: Codename Jade for smartphones.

Ubisoft Forward, the company's big announcement showcase, is due to be held on Monday next week at 6pm UK time.