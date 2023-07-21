Ash Ketchum's final Pokémon episodes will air on Netflix in September

For English speakers, Ash Ketchum's journey with Pikachu in the Pokémon anime will come to an end in September.

The Pokémon Company announced last year the protagonist of the long-running series would leave after 25 years and that final episode has already been broadcast in Japan.

Yesterday at San Diego Comic Con, it was announced the final episodes will debut in English on Netflix later this year: 8th September.

The news came alongside a trailer for Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series, featuring a recap of Ash and Pikachu's journey as well as a brief glimpse of what's yet to come. Tissues at the ready.

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series | Part 4

Of course, the Pokémon anime isn't completely over.

Pokémon Horizons will be the brand new series to follow Ash's adventures. It will star new dual protagonists - Liko and Roy - and the adorable Captain Pikachu, as part of a new group led by Pokémon Professor Friede.

You can check out a brand new trailer for Pokémon Horizons below, featuring the new protagonists and their Scarlet and Violet starters.

Pokémon Horizons: The Series | A New Pokémon Adventure

There's more from Netflix too, with Pokémon Concierge due out in December 2023.

That's a stop-motion series featuring new character Haru as the concierge at a Pokémon resort, alongside a cute little Psyduck.