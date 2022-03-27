Among Us servers are down in North America and Europe following DDoS attacks

"I wanted to nap this is so rude."

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 27 March 2022

No, it's not just you - Among Us is indeed currently offline and has been for almost the entire weekend.

Developer Innersloth announced on its social media channels over the weekend that owing to a DDoS attack on both North American and European servers, "servers are still down while [it] works to fix" the issue.

"We have a sabotage going on lol," the official communications account tweeted at the start of the attack. "NA and EU servers are getting DDoS'd. Service will be offline while the team works on fixing it, but might take a bit, hang tight!!!!! Sorry!!!

​​"Someone really had to DDoS us at the end of my work day??? Smh????" they added. "It's 5pm I wanted to nap this is so rude."

As the time ticked by, though, it seemed as though the attack was more problematic than first anticipated, and while servers appear to be stabilising, the team still isn't quite ready to give the all-clear, with the official Twitter account still stating "Among Us servers down" in its name.

"Sorry :( we've been working all day on it, and it seems like some servers are stabilising but still holding off on an official announcement until it looks good," Innersloth explained in a later comment.

ICYMI, new roles were added to Among Us in an update last November. The update expanded upon the existing imposter vs crewmate setup with four new roles: Scientist, Engineer, Shapeshifter, and Guardian Angel. Each role boasts a unique ability, too.

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

