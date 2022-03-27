A new Horizon Open progression system is coming to Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 is introducing a new PvP progression system.

As detailed in the patch notes (thanks, TheGamer) - in which the team says "we're constantly working to improve the experience in Forza Horizon 5" - Horizon Open has been updated with a new progression system "including badges which can unlocked through gameplay".

There's also custom racing, which allows players to find races "for their chosen race discipline and PI class", as well as fixes to some scenarios where "the player could be left waiting longer than necessary in the post-race flow".

We can also expect stability and performance improvements, as well as fixes with brake callipers, the brightening of very dark trees, and a smoothed out dent in the Jaguar XJS220S.

The update rolls out on 29th March for Xbox consoles and PC. For the full details, head on over to the official Forza website.

Forza Horizon 5 has seen more than 10 million players since launch, Microsoft has announced back in November, although it looked like a hit even before it came out, when nearly one million people playing via early access on PC and Xbox ahead of the 9th November street date.

Oli Welsh called Forza Horizon 5 "the ultimate big-tent driving game cruises to Mexico" in Eurogamer's "recommended" review.