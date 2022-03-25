Total War: Warhammer is Epic's next free game

City of Brass also coming.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 25 March 2022

Total War: Warhammer will be available for free next week from the Epic Games Store.

The strategy game will be available from 31st March until 7th April.

Also available in the same time frame is Arabian Nights-themed first person roguelite City of Brass, from senior Bioshock developers.

Both games will be available from Epic's Free Games page.

Until then, you can pick up horror pinball game Demon's Tilt for free.

The offer of Total War: Warhammer is timely, as it follows the recent release of the third game in the series.

"It is a demanding game. It's a tumultuous, dramatic, thrash-metal feast of stuff-on-screen. A strategy game of everything at once, instead of one deliberate step at a time," wrote Chris in the Eurogamer Total War: Warhammer 3 review, awarding it a Recommended Badge.

More about Total War: Warhammer

