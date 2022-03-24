DICE learned "valuable lessons" from Battlefield 2042 release

As the next game enters pre-production. 

News by Ishraq Subhan, Reporter
Updated on 24 March 2022

DICE has learned "valuable lessons" from Battlefield 2042's disastrous release.

The studio will be "reverting a lot of the changes we made in Battlefield 2042" according to an inside source (thanks, Xfire).

The next Battlefield game has already entered pre-production, where original plans to use Battlefield 2042 as a foundation to build on, have been scrapped.

There were also plans to pivot the franchise into a so-called "hero shooter", in line with competitors such as Call of Duty and Overwatch.

EA has also been conducting playtests focusing on Battlefield 2042's class system.

According to several playtesters, the specialist system in the next Battlefield game will tie specialists' roles to classes more closely.

Xfire claims the next Battlefield will also be set in the modern-day or near future.

Ishraq Subhan

Ishraq Subhan

Reporter

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think hes really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

