The Last of Us Part 2 video shows off Naughty Dog's small details you may have missed

It has always been clear that Naughty Dog put a lot of time and effort into The Last of Us Part 2. Everything from subtle character animations to the larger post-apocalyptic world has been meticulously thought through.

However, YouTuber Speclizer has compiled a new video showing off even more of the details that have been tucked away into the game, which many may have missed.

This includes a delightful clip of Alice's ears blowing in the wind as she rides shotgun with the WLF and an homage to Disney Pixar's Finding Nemo. You can even see the tape that Joel gives to Ellie during the game's poignant museum flashback tucked away in his shirt pocket.

Less wholesome but still equally impressive are the shots that show just how much Abby's face reacts to getting punched, and the clip revealing the little bits of glass that get stuck inside an enemies face after they have been struck by a bottle.

Check out the full video below.

This is not the only video that Speclizer has compiled for The Last of Us Part 2. Most recently the creator also unearthed three multiplayer armour models for Ellie hidden within the game's files, as well as a vast multiplayer map.

But even though there is clearly plenty to discover within The Last of Us Part 2 and its files, many are most eager to hear more official news about the game's multiplayer component.

Sadly, Naughty Dog is staying incredibly quiet on this front. All we do know is it is coming, and Naughty Dog loves what the team is doing with it.

Elsewhere, writers Neil Druckmann and Haley Gross revealed they have an outline in mind for The Last of Us Part 3. However, this game is not currently in production (but I am still holding out hope that it will be one day).