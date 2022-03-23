The Last of Us Part 2 video shows off Naughty Dog's small details you may have missed

The good, the bad and the ugly.

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 23 March 2022

It has always been clear that Naughty Dog put a lot of time and effort into The Last of Us Part 2. Everything from subtle character animations to the larger post-apocalyptic world has been meticulously thought through.

However, YouTuber Speclizer has compiled a new video showing off even more of the details that have been tucked away into the game, which many may have missed.

This includes a delightful clip of Alice's ears blowing in the wind as she rides shotgun with the WLF and an homage to Disney Pixar's Finding Nemo. You can even see the tape that Joel gives to Ellie during the game's poignant museum flashback tucked away in his shirt pocket.

Less wholesome but still equally impressive are the shots that show just how much Abby's face reacts to getting punched, and the clip revealing the little bits of glass that get stuck inside an enemies face after they have been struck by a bottle.

Check out the full video below.

This is not the only video that Speclizer has compiled for The Last of Us Part 2. Most recently the creator also unearthed three multiplayer armour models for Ellie hidden within the game's files, as well as a vast multiplayer map.

But even though there is clearly plenty to discover within The Last of Us Part 2 and its files, many are most eager to hear more official news about the game's multiplayer component.

Sadly, Naughty Dog is staying incredibly quiet on this front. All we do know is it is coming, and Naughty Dog loves what the team is doing with it.

Elsewhere, writers Neil Druckmann and Haley Gross revealed they have an outline in mind for The Last of Us Part 3. However, this game is not currently in production (but I am still holding out hope that it will be one day).

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about The Last of Us: Part 2

About the author

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who wont), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Related

PlayStation 5 finally gets VRR support in "coming months"

As party and app features roll out globally.

68

Xbox Sonic the Hedgehog giveaway includes furry controllers

Not sure what all the fuzz is about.

46

PlayStation 5 owners report online issues following system update

Elden Ring error states servers "could not verify PlayStation Plus subscription".

22

The Nintendo Wii and DSi Shop channels have been offline for days

UPDATE: "Currently undergoing maintenance," Nintendo now says.

18

EA has "suspended" Diego Maradona from FIFA 22

The Argentine icon has been benched.

18

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The hidden world of running Segments

Stairs of Doom.

7

Premium only | Podcast: Sixteen Horses author and No Man's Sky writer Greg Buchanan

A thriller.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: In praise of praise

A complimentary experience.

2

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store