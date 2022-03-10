Pokémon Go trading card expansion arrives in July

The Pokémon Trading Card Game expansion themed around Pokémon Go will launch on 1st July.

That's the "first wave" of products, anyway, The Pokémon Company noted today - already hinting at more on the way.

As well as booster packs, which we've already seen, there will be a huge range of other ways to get your hands on these cards.

This will include the three Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO Special Collections, which are themed around the three Pokémon Go player teams (Valor, Mystic and... Instinct). These also include a promo card (likely each team's Leader?) and a pin badge.

Other products include tins of cards, mini tins of cards, battle decks, bundles and something called the Elite Trainer Box Plus, which will only be sold via the Pokémon Center website in the US, Canada and UK.

We're still yet to see designs of the cards themselves.

Elsewhere in Pokémon Go news, this week the game announced a series of in-person meet-ups at cities across the UK, Europe and US for this Sunday's Community Day.