Gearbox reveals Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Fortnite crossover

And its season pass content.

News by Ishraq Subhan, Reporter

Gearbox has revealed more details on Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' post-release content plans, including a Fortnite crossover.

The studio announced that the Borderlands spin-off will get four DLC packs, which will be included as a part of the season pass.

Journey to the outskirts of Brighthoof in Dreamveil Overlook, where you will meet the fortune teller Vesper.

There you'll be introduced to the Mirrors of Mystery, where you will encounter five new levels and a boss encounter with each content drop.

Each time you defeat the final boss, you'll earn Lost Souls that let you spin Vesper's Wheel of Fate for a chance to win Legendary-class weapons, gear, and other items.

After the launch of a content drop, a more powerful version of the final boss becomes available each week. Defeat it, and you'll unlock the next hardest level until you finally reach its final form. The harder the fighter, the better the loot.

Completing a content drop will also add its respective levels and boss to the pool of possibilities in the Chaos Chamber, the endlessly replayable endgame of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

Rounding out the Season Pass is the Butt Stallion Pack, featuring cosmetic items, including the Diamond Guard Armor Presets (3 items), the Crystal Glitter Makeup Pack (5 items), the Adamant Throne Banner Set (2 items), and the Diamond Hero Statue Material.

Finally, players who pre-order the game from the Epic Games Store can get their hands on the Diamond Pony Glider in Fortnite.

