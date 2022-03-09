This weekend's Pokémon Go Community Day has meetups across UK

As Niantic continues push to get players back outside. 

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 9 March 2022

Pokémon Go maker Niantic has announced a list of meetup locations for the game's next Community Day, set for this Sunday 13th March between 11am and 5pm.

The Sandshrew-focused event will, as usual, be available to play anywhere. But if you fancy meeting up with some other Trainers, the following UK places have now been designated by Niantic as approved meetup points:

Broadmead in Bristol, Churchill Way in Cardiff, Castle Street in Edinburgh, Liverpool ONE in Liverpool, Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester, plus both St. Alfege Park and Whitfield Gardens in London.

Pokémon Go's recent Johto Tour event, which also promoted outside play.

A full list of European and US cities can be found below. All will feature "photo ops" of some description.

There's been a noticeable push from Niantic recently to get Pokémon Go gameplay back outside, following two years of bonuses which made it easier to play from your sofa.

Most recently, this has included the removal of a bonus for the game's Incense item, which has returned to only attracting a limited number of Pokémon if you remain stationary. Fan reaction to that change has been negative, though not on the same level as last summer's PokéStop interaction range fiasco.

At the same time, for the game's current Alolan season at least, Niantic has said it will continue boosting Incense spawns while you are on the move, and extended the item's duration from an hour to 90 minutes.

You can also now claim two free raid passes a day for use in-person at gyms - another push away from relying on Remote Raid Passes.

For now, here's the full list of Community Day meetup points:

  • Linz, AT: City-Park
  • Berlin, DE: Spandau Arcaden
  • Bochum, DE: Ruhr Park
  • Düsseldorf, DE: Düsseldorf Arcaden
  • Laatzen, DE: Leine-Center Laatzen
  • Leipzig, DE: Paunsdorf Center
  • Munich, DE: Pasing Arcaden
  • Oberhausen, DE: Westfield Centro
  • Recklinghausen, DE: Palais Vest
  • Delhi, IND: Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden
  • Monterrey, MX: Parque Fundidora
  • Warsaw, PL: Elektrownia Powiśle Shopping Mall
  • Bristol, UK: Broadmead
  • Cardiff, UK: Churchill Way
  • Edinburgh, UK: Castle Street
  • Liverpool, UK: Liverpool ONE
  • London, UK: St. Alfege Park
  • London, UK: Whitfield Gardens
  • Manchester, UK: Piccadilly Gardens
  • Indianapolis, IN, US: Canal Elbow at White River State Park
  • Oakland, CA, US: TBD
  • Washington, DC, US: Top of District pier at The Wharf

