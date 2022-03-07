GTA Online, GTA 5 Story Mode half price for first three months on PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Grand Theft Auto 5 is just one week away from its long-awaited debut on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S - and the game's newly revealed digital store pre-order listings have confirmed a 50 percent introductory discount for the first three months of its release. (No, it's not free if you bought it on PS4 or Xbox One already.)

Exactly how much you'll be paying depends very much on where you plan to play it, however. For Xbox Series X/S owners, GTA Online is currently listed at £8.99 on the Microsoft Store. That'll go back up to its non-discounted price of £17.99 in three months time, on 14th June.

It's worth noting, though, this doesn't include GTA5's campaign. A bundle with both GTA 5 Story Mode and GTA Online costs £17.49, down from £34.99.

Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Over on PS5, though, GTA Online and Story Mode can be picked up together for cheaper, costing just £8.75 for both on the PlayStation Store for the first three months after launch. After, the pair will cost £34.99.

The discrepancy in pricing appears to be attributable to the fact Sony has brokered a deal with developer Rockstar Games to give away GTA Online - which is included with GTA 5 or available separately - to all PlayStation 5 for the first three months of release. This timeframe is the same as Rockstar's introductory discount - meaning prices will likely align thereafter.

If you are considering picking up GTA 5 when it comes to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on 15th March, Rockstar has a range of enhancements and improvements to tempt you back a third time. You'll get new graphics mode options supporting up to 4K resolution at 60fps, texture and draw distance upgrades, HDR support, ray-tracing, faster loading times, and platform-specific features like advanced haptic feedback.

Additionally, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players can transfer their GTA 5 Story Mode progress and their current GTA Online characters and progression to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S with a one-time migration at launch.